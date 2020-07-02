17770 Jasper Court.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available January 1st 2020, Month-To-Month or One Year Lease

Quiet neighborhood! Great open floor plan!

This twin house does have tons of updates: new paint, newer carpet, newer hardwood floors, newer refrigerator, tile floor in the bathrooms, huge family room with walk out sliding door, private fenced back yard. Oversized two car garage. Common wall - just garage. Very quiet area, cul de sac. Sound system, fireplace.

$1,800 damage deposit

No smoke in the house.

$250 non refundable pet fee ($35 per dog/$20 per cat/per month)

$45 app fee/per adult

Washer and dryer

No crime, no eviction history

Tenant responsible for all Utilities and Snow Removal/Lawn Care.

Credit score min 650, total monthly income should be at least 2.5 times of the monthly rent

Please contact Olga 619-962-1665