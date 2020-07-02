All apartments in Lakeville
17770 Jasper Court
Last updated December 5 2019 at 5:10 AM

17770 Jasper Court

17770 Jasper Court · No Longer Available
Location

17770 Jasper Court, Lakeville, MN 55044

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available January 1st 2020, Month-To-Month or One Year Lease
Quiet neighborhood! Great open floor plan!
This twin house does have tons of updates: new paint, newer carpet, newer hardwood floors, newer refrigerator, tile floor in the bathrooms, huge family room with walk out sliding door, private fenced back yard. Oversized two car garage. Common wall - just garage. Very quiet area, cul de sac. Sound system, fireplace.
$1,800 damage deposit
No smoke in the house.
$250 non refundable pet fee ($35 per dog/$20 per cat/per month)
$45 app fee/per adult
Washer and dryer
No crime, no eviction history
Tenant responsible for all Utilities and Snow Removal/Lawn Care.
Credit score min 650, total monthly income should be at least 2.5 times of the monthly rent
Please contact Olga 619-962-1665

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions

Does 17770 Jasper Court have any available units?
17770 Jasper Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 17770 Jasper Court have?
Some of 17770 Jasper Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17770 Jasper Court currently offering any rent specials?
17770 Jasper Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17770 Jasper Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 17770 Jasper Court is pet friendly.
Does 17770 Jasper Court offer parking?
Yes, 17770 Jasper Court offers parking.
Does 17770 Jasper Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17770 Jasper Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17770 Jasper Court have a pool?
No, 17770 Jasper Court does not have a pool.
Does 17770 Jasper Court have accessible units?
No, 17770 Jasper Court does not have accessible units.
Does 17770 Jasper Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 17770 Jasper Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17770 Jasper Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 17770 Jasper Court does not have units with air conditioning.

