Lakeville, MN
17387 Ionia Path
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:07 AM

Location

17387 Ionia Path, Lakeville, MN 55044
Homestead Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
17387 Ionia Path Available 06/01/19 4Bed*2Bath House*2000 SqFt (Ionia Path) (Lakeville) Available June 1, 2019 - Upper Level: vaulted living room, kitchen w/ breakfast bar, vaulted dining room. and sliding glass doors to deck. Two bedrooms and oversized full bath also on this level. Lower Level: 2 bedrooms, family room, another full bath, and a large laundry/storage room. Fenced-in backyard, 2 car garage. Located within walking distance to Steve Michaud Park and walking trails. Five minutes to I-35 for a quick commute to the Twin Cities. Pets allowed- please inquire about limits/deposit. Avail June 1, 2019

(RLNE3188347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17387 Ionia Path have any available units?
17387 Ionia Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
Is 17387 Ionia Path currently offering any rent specials?
17387 Ionia Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17387 Ionia Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 17387 Ionia Path is pet friendly.
Does 17387 Ionia Path offer parking?
Yes, 17387 Ionia Path offers parking.
Does 17387 Ionia Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17387 Ionia Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17387 Ionia Path have a pool?
No, 17387 Ionia Path does not have a pool.
Does 17387 Ionia Path have accessible units?
No, 17387 Ionia Path does not have accessible units.
Does 17387 Ionia Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 17387 Ionia Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17387 Ionia Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 17387 Ionia Path does not have units with air conditioning.
