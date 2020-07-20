Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

17387 Ionia Path Available 06/01/19 4Bed*2Bath House*2000 SqFt (Ionia Path) (Lakeville) Available June 1, 2019 - Upper Level: vaulted living room, kitchen w/ breakfast bar, vaulted dining room. and sliding glass doors to deck. Two bedrooms and oversized full bath also on this level. Lower Level: 2 bedrooms, family room, another full bath, and a large laundry/storage room. Fenced-in backyard, 2 car garage. Located within walking distance to Steve Michaud Park and walking trails. Five minutes to I-35 for a quick commute to the Twin Cities. Pets allowed- please inquire about limits/deposit. Avail June 1, 2019



(RLNE3188347)