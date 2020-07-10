All apartments in Lakeville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17385 Gettysburg Way

17385 Gettysburg Way · No Longer Available
Location

17385 Gettysburg Way, Lakeville, MN 55044
Crossroads

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
For a showing of this property, please contact Philip Black at philipb@reiprop.com or 651-470-8030.
This fantastic end unit is a must see in Lakeville! Just off Cedar and Dodd in Lakeville.

The main level features an open kitchen, dining area with walkout to the patio and spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and a cozy gas fireplace. Home also has 2 car garage.

The upper level has 3 nice size bedrooms, the master with walk in closet, a full bath and full size washer and dryer.

Available now. Trash, water, lawn care and snow removal included. Tenant responsible for gas and electric.

Sorry this home is not approved for section 8.

For twin cities property management please visit http
www.reipropertymanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17385 Gettysburg Way have any available units?
17385 Gettysburg Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 17385 Gettysburg Way have?
Some of 17385 Gettysburg Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17385 Gettysburg Way currently offering any rent specials?
17385 Gettysburg Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17385 Gettysburg Way pet-friendly?
No, 17385 Gettysburg Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeville.
Does 17385 Gettysburg Way offer parking?
Yes, 17385 Gettysburg Way offers parking.
Does 17385 Gettysburg Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17385 Gettysburg Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17385 Gettysburg Way have a pool?
No, 17385 Gettysburg Way does not have a pool.
Does 17385 Gettysburg Way have accessible units?
No, 17385 Gettysburg Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17385 Gettysburg Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17385 Gettysburg Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 17385 Gettysburg Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17385 Gettysburg Way has units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

