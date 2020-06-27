16656 Jackdaw Path

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available April 1st. Dogs considered w/ $500 refundable deposit. This gorgeous single family home in Lakeville offers 4 Beds, 3 Baths and 3100 finished soft of living space. The open floor plan features a spacious kitchen w/ ss steel appliances, hardwood floors, a formal dining room/den/office, a spacious living room with cozy fireplace and main floor bedroom. The UL features 3 bedrooms, including a master with ensuite bath and walk in closet. The LL features a nice Family room. Walkout to a lovely private backyard. The home has newer carpet & paint & lovely maple woodwork. Move in ready. Application fee is $50, $150 lease admin fee. Please note the home is currently tenant occupied and a minimum of 24 hours notice is required for showings.

Available Oct. 15th. Dogs considered w/ $500 refundable deposit. This gorgeous single family home in Lakeville offers 4 Beds, 3 Baths and 3100 finished soft of living space. The open floor plan features a spacious kitchen w/ ss steel appliances, hardwood floors, a formal dining room/den/office, a spacious living room with cozy fireplace and main floor bedroom. The UL features 3 bedrooms, including a master with ensuite bath and walk in closet. The LL features a nice Family room. Walkout to a lovely private backyard. The home has newer carpet & paint & lovely maple woodwork. Move in ready. Application fee is $50, $150 lease admin fee. Please note the home is currently tenant occupied and a minimum of 24 hours notice is required for showings.