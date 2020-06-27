All apartments in Lakeville
Find more places like 16656 Jackdaw Path.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeville, MN
/
16656 Jackdaw Path
Last updated March 8 2020 at 6:26 AM

16656 Jackdaw Path

16656 Jackdaw Path · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

16656 Jackdaw Path, Lakeville, MN 55044

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available April 1st. Dogs considered w/ $500 refundable deposit. This gorgeous single family home in Lakeville offers 4 Beds, 3 Baths and 3100 finished soft of living space. The open floor plan features a spacious kitchen w/ ss steel appliances, hardwood floors, a formal dining room/den/office, a spacious living room with cozy fireplace and main floor bedroom. The UL features 3 bedrooms, including a master with ensuite bath and walk in closet. The LL features a nice Family room. Walkout to a lovely private backyard. The home has newer carpet & paint & lovely maple woodwork. Move in ready. Application fee is $50, $150 lease admin fee. Please note the home is currently tenant occupied and a minimum of 24 hours notice is required for showings.
Available Oct. 15th. Dogs considered w/ $500 refundable deposit. This gorgeous single family home in Lakeville offers 4 Beds, 3 Baths and 3100 finished soft of living space. The open floor plan features a spacious kitchen w/ ss steel appliances, hardwood floors, a formal dining room/den/office, a spacious living room with cozy fireplace and main floor bedroom. The UL features 3 bedrooms, including a master with ensuite bath and walk in closet. The LL features a nice Family room. Walkout to a lovely private backyard. The home has newer carpet & paint & lovely maple woodwork. Move in ready. Application fee is $50, $150 lease admin fee. Please note the home is currently tenant occupied and a minimum of 24 hours notice is required for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16656 Jackdaw Path have any available units?
16656 Jackdaw Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 16656 Jackdaw Path have?
Some of 16656 Jackdaw Path's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16656 Jackdaw Path currently offering any rent specials?
16656 Jackdaw Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16656 Jackdaw Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 16656 Jackdaw Path is pet friendly.
Does 16656 Jackdaw Path offer parking?
Yes, 16656 Jackdaw Path offers parking.
Does 16656 Jackdaw Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16656 Jackdaw Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16656 Jackdaw Path have a pool?
No, 16656 Jackdaw Path does not have a pool.
Does 16656 Jackdaw Path have accessible units?
No, 16656 Jackdaw Path does not have accessible units.
Does 16656 Jackdaw Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16656 Jackdaw Path has units with dishwashers.
Does 16656 Jackdaw Path have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16656 Jackdaw Path has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edison at Avonlea
7255 181st Street West
Lakeville, MN 55044
Southfork Townhomes
18001 Jubilee Way
Lakeville, MN 55044
The Edison at Spirit
5181 161st St W
Lakeville, MN 55044
Springs at Lakeville
17400 Glacier Way
Lakeville, MN 55044

Similar Pages

Lakeville 1 BedroomsLakeville 2 Bedrooms
Lakeville Apartments with PoolLakeville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lakeville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MN
Buffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNOwatonna, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University