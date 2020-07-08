All apartments in Lakeville
16586 Havelock Way
Last updated May 7 2020

16586 Havelock Way

16586 Havelock Way · No Longer Available
Location

16586 Havelock Way, Lakeville, MN 55044

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Call Steve at 952-484-1593 for a showing!

Vaulted ceilings give an open feel to this multi-level home. Main floor includes living room and eat-in kitchen with hardwood laminate floor, and new appliances. Upper floor includes three bedrooms and a full bathroom. Lower level features large family room with fireplace, fourth bedroom and 3/4 bathroom. Back yard has mature trees and is very private. 2-car attached garage. This house is in the highly-rated Lakeville School District (ISD 194).

Available for immediate move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16586 Havelock Way have any available units?
16586 Havelock Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 16586 Havelock Way have?
Some of 16586 Havelock Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16586 Havelock Way currently offering any rent specials?
16586 Havelock Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16586 Havelock Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 16586 Havelock Way is pet friendly.
Does 16586 Havelock Way offer parking?
Yes, 16586 Havelock Way offers parking.
Does 16586 Havelock Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16586 Havelock Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16586 Havelock Way have a pool?
No, 16586 Havelock Way does not have a pool.
Does 16586 Havelock Way have accessible units?
No, 16586 Havelock Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16586 Havelock Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16586 Havelock Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 16586 Havelock Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16586 Havelock Way has units with air conditioning.

