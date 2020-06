Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Immaculate 3 bd Townhome in Lakeville - Beautiful, move in ready, 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome in Lakeville. Home sits on a cul-de-sac and has a rear patio that extends to backyard space. Features en suite master with double closets. Modern kitchen appliances and washer and dryer. Large bedrooms with closet space and an addition an addition office nook. Close to highway and golf course!



(RLNE4902831)