11158 204th Street West

Come view this 3-bed, 2.5 bath two-level townhome built in 2003 available early August in Lakeville! This unit is situated close to several parks, including West Lake Marion, Casperson and Ritter Farm Park. The spacious townhome layout features an open floor plan and a loft while the master bedroom includes a full bath. Amenities include air conditioning, an attached 2-car garage, in-unit washer and dryer, fireplace, patio, microwave, dishwasher and more. Security Deposit: $1,600. Pets accepted with additional fees. No smoking. Tenants responsible for Electric and Gas. Water/Sewage, Trash Removal, Yard Care and Snow Removal included in rent! Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing today!