Lakeville, MN
11158 204th Street West
Last updated May 31 2020 at 4:45 PM

11158 204th Street West

11158 204th St West · No Longer Available
Location

11158 204th St West, Lakeville, MN 55044

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Come view this 3-bed, 2.5 bath two-level townhome built in 2003 available early August in Lakeville! This unit is situated close to several parks, including West Lake Marion, Casperson and Ritter Farm Park. The spacious townhome layout features an open floor plan and a loft while the master bedroom includes a full bath. Amenities include air conditioning, an attached 2-car garage, in-unit washer and dryer, fireplace, patio, microwave, dishwasher and more. Security Deposit: $1,600. Pets accepted with additional fees. No smoking. Tenants responsible for Electric and Gas. Water/Sewage, Trash Removal, Yard Care and Snow Removal included in rent! Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11158 204th Street West have any available units?
11158 204th Street West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 11158 204th Street West have?
Some of 11158 204th Street West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11158 204th Street West currently offering any rent specials?
11158 204th Street West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11158 204th Street West pet-friendly?
No, 11158 204th Street West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeville.
Does 11158 204th Street West offer parking?
Yes, 11158 204th Street West offers parking.
Does 11158 204th Street West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11158 204th Street West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11158 204th Street West have a pool?
No, 11158 204th Street West does not have a pool.
Does 11158 204th Street West have accessible units?
No, 11158 204th Street West does not have accessible units.
Does 11158 204th Street West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11158 204th Street West has units with dishwashers.
Does 11158 204th Street West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11158 204th Street West has units with air conditioning.

