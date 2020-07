Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

Call me to set up a time to see the place.



Newly remodeled, 2nd Floor Triplex apartment $1200 plus elect.

NO Pets, NO Smoking.

12 mo lease, looking for long term tenants.

Laundry and WiFi available at no extra cost.

Public Transportation 1 block away.

Comfy, Smoke Free, 1000 sq ft second floor apartment in a owner occupied triplex.



Have the assurance the I am near by should any problems arise.



Lease Terms: 12 months.