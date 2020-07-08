5493 Bristol Pth

Amenities
Available 11/01/19 $1,450 Rent townhouse 6 months (possibly more) - Property Id: 163897
Lease duration: 6 months (possibly more)
Townhouse features:
-End unit
-Close to freeway
-Bedrooms: 2
-Bathrooms: 1.5
-Loft area
-Fireplace
-Garage: 2 car and a long driveway for parking. Garage has built in shelving.
-Double sink in upstairs bathroom
-Laundry on 2nd floor
-Patio
-Dishwasher
-Refrigerator
-Stove
-Garbage disposal
-Sprinkler system
-Lawn care
-Snow plow service
-Central air
-Washer and dryer
- Section 8 or 9 not accepted
- No pets
- No smokers
Available:
November 1st or December 1st
Damage deposit $1,450
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163897p
Property Id 163897
(RLNE5191942)