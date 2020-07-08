5493 Bristol Pth

Amenities

Available 11/01/19 $1,450 Rent townhouse 6 months (possibly more) - Property Id: 163897



Lease duration: 6 months (possibly more)



Townhouse features:



-End unit

-Close to freeway

-Bedrooms: 2

-Bathrooms: 1.5

-Loft area

-Fireplace

-Garage: 2 car and a long driveway for parking. Garage has built in shelving.

-Double sink in upstairs bathroom

-Laundry on 2nd floor

-Patio

-Dishwasher

-Refrigerator

-Stove

-Garbage disposal

-Sprinkler system

-Lawn care

-Snow plow service

-Central air

-Washer and dryer



- Section 8 or 9 not accepted

- No pets

- No smokers



Available:

November 1st or December 1st

Damage deposit $1,450

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163897p

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5191942)