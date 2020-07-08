All apartments in Inver Grove Heights
Home
/
Inver Grove Heights, MN
/
5493 Bristol Pth
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:14 AM

5493 Bristol Pth

5493 Bristol Path · No Longer Available
Location

5493 Bristol Path, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Available 11/01/19 $1,450 Rent townhouse 6 months (possibly more) - Property Id: 163897

Lease duration: 6 months (possibly more)

Townhouse features:

-End unit
-Close to freeway
-Bedrooms: 2
-Bathrooms: 1.5
-Loft area
-Fireplace
-Garage: 2 car and a long driveway for parking. Garage has built in shelving.
-Double sink in upstairs bathroom
-Laundry on 2nd floor
-Patio
-Dishwasher
-Refrigerator
-Stove
-Garbage disposal
-Sprinkler system
-Lawn care
-Snow plow service
-Central air
-Washer and dryer

- Section 8 or 9 not accepted
- No pets
- No smokers

Available:
November 1st or December 1st
Damage deposit $1,450
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163897p
Property Id 163897

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5191942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5493 Bristol Pth have any available units?
5493 Bristol Pth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inver Grove Heights, MN.
What amenities does 5493 Bristol Pth have?
Some of 5493 Bristol Pth's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5493 Bristol Pth currently offering any rent specials?
5493 Bristol Pth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5493 Bristol Pth pet-friendly?
No, 5493 Bristol Pth is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inver Grove Heights.
Does 5493 Bristol Pth offer parking?
Yes, 5493 Bristol Pth offers parking.
Does 5493 Bristol Pth have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5493 Bristol Pth offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5493 Bristol Pth have a pool?
No, 5493 Bristol Pth does not have a pool.
Does 5493 Bristol Pth have accessible units?
No, 5493 Bristol Pth does not have accessible units.
Does 5493 Bristol Pth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5493 Bristol Pth has units with dishwashers.
Does 5493 Bristol Pth have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5493 Bristol Pth has units with air conditioning.

