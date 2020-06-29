All apartments in Hopkins
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

952 Westbrooke Way #4 - Hopkins Condo

952 Westbrooke Way · No Longer Available
Location

952 Westbrooke Way, Hopkins, MN 55343

Amenities

Charming Two Bedroom Condo Available In February - This spacious two bedroom condo will be available on February first. It features a cozy fire place, huge bedrooms with spacious closets, a walk through kitchen, a walk out patio, a dedicated off street parking spot, on site laundry, and an outdoor pool!

Heating, water, and trash are included with your rent. You are only responsible for electricity.

Deposit is equal to one or two months' rent, depending on how your application comes back.

Contact Krista at krista@mnapts.com for more information.

Our requirements are as follows:
-- Gross Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent
-- Consistent employment for the last six months
-- Positive credit and rental history
-- No Unlawful Detainers or evictions in the last five years
-- No felonies in the last ten years
-- No violent, fraudulent, sexual or any offense that causes bodily harm ever

For approval in some situations, we may require a double deposit.

No smoking, no pets.

Renters insurance and proof of utility transfer are required before move in.

Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE5472795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 952 Westbrooke Way #4 - Hopkins Condo have any available units?
952 Westbrooke Way #4 - Hopkins Condo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hopkins, MN.
How much is rent in Hopkins, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hopkins Rent Report.
What amenities does 952 Westbrooke Way #4 - Hopkins Condo have?
Some of 952 Westbrooke Way #4 - Hopkins Condo's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 952 Westbrooke Way #4 - Hopkins Condo currently offering any rent specials?
952 Westbrooke Way #4 - Hopkins Condo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 952 Westbrooke Way #4 - Hopkins Condo pet-friendly?
No, 952 Westbrooke Way #4 - Hopkins Condo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hopkins.
Does 952 Westbrooke Way #4 - Hopkins Condo offer parking?
Yes, 952 Westbrooke Way #4 - Hopkins Condo offers parking.
Does 952 Westbrooke Way #4 - Hopkins Condo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 952 Westbrooke Way #4 - Hopkins Condo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 952 Westbrooke Way #4 - Hopkins Condo have a pool?
Yes, 952 Westbrooke Way #4 - Hopkins Condo has a pool.
Does 952 Westbrooke Way #4 - Hopkins Condo have accessible units?
No, 952 Westbrooke Way #4 - Hopkins Condo does not have accessible units.
Does 952 Westbrooke Way #4 - Hopkins Condo have units with dishwashers?
No, 952 Westbrooke Way #4 - Hopkins Condo does not have units with dishwashers.
