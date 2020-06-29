952 Westbrooke Way #4 - Hopkins Condo

Amenities

Charming Two Bedroom Condo Available In February - This spacious two bedroom condo will be available on February first. It features a cozy fire place, huge bedrooms with spacious closets, a walk through kitchen, a walk out patio, a dedicated off street parking spot, on site laundry, and an outdoor pool!



Heating, water, and trash are included with your rent. You are only responsible for electricity.



Deposit is equal to one or two months' rent, depending on how your application comes back.



Contact Krista at krista@mnapts.com for more information.



Our requirements are as follows:

-- Gross Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent

-- Consistent employment for the last six months

-- Positive credit and rental history

-- No Unlawful Detainers or evictions in the last five years

-- No felonies in the last ten years

-- No violent, fraudulent, sexual or any offense that causes bodily harm ever



For approval in some situations, we may require a double deposit.



No smoking, no pets.



Renters insurance and proof of utility transfer are required before move in.



Equal Housing Opportunity.



