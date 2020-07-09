All apartments in Hopkins
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:15 PM

900 6th Street South

900 6th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

900 6th Street South, Hopkins, MN 55343
Peaceful Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the video and photos. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Carmen@PRORealtyServices.com or at 612-293-5809**

Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom main floor apartment! Sliding glass door opens to patio with shaded picnic area. Off-street parking in a fine community. Enjoy on-site laundry, no more trips to the laundry-mat! Water & Trash are included in the rent!

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j0FgikBHC4Q&feature=youtu.be
**Video was created 03/2018**

Utilities Paid by Resident: Electricity

Qualifications: Max occupants: 2. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, cat's subject to approval (max 2), no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $950, Available 6/15/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 6th Street South have any available units?
900 6th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hopkins, MN.
How much is rent in Hopkins, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hopkins Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 6th Street South have?
Some of 900 6th Street South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 6th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
900 6th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 6th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 6th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 900 6th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 900 6th Street South offers parking.
Does 900 6th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 6th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 6th Street South have a pool?
No, 900 6th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 900 6th Street South have accessible units?
No, 900 6th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 900 6th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 6th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.

