900 6th Street South

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking some paid utils

cats allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking dogs allowed

**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the video and photos. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Carmen@PRORealtyServices.com or at 612-293-5809**



Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom main floor apartment! Sliding glass door opens to patio with shaded picnic area. Off-street parking in a fine community. Enjoy on-site laundry, no more trips to the laundry-mat! Water & Trash are included in the rent!



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j0FgikBHC4Q&feature=youtu.be

**Video was created 03/2018**



Utilities Paid by Resident: Electricity



Qualifications: Max occupants: 2. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, cat's subject to approval (max 2), no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $950, Available 6/15/20

