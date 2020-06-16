255 18th Ave N. - 1

Amenities

garage recently renovated

Updated 2bed/2bath Duplex -Hopkins!



Beautifully Updated 2 bed/2 bath Hopkins Duplex close to Lake Minnetonka! This spacious unit is located near Regional Trail, Hilltop Park, downtown Hopkins and Highway 7. Unit comes with 1 garage space.

Sorry no pets.



***Scammer Alert-Please beware of scammers! Do not give money to anyone until you have viewed the unit in person and signed the Lease***



Applicant must have viewed the property in person

You must meet all the criteria before applying

Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies within seven years of application date

No late payments within the last three years of application date

No evictions within three years of application date

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable

Tenant pays: Gas, electric, any optional utility & 40% of monthly water/sewer/trash bill/snow/lawn care

No pets allowed



Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/114c3a207e