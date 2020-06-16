255 18th Ave N. - 1

All apartments in Hopkins
Location

255 18th Ave N, Hopkins, MN 55343
Avenues West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 2bed/2bath Duplex -Hopkins!

Beautifully Updated 2 bed/2 bath Hopkins Duplex close to Lake Minnetonka! This spacious unit is located near Regional Trail, Hilltop Park, downtown Hopkins and Highway 7. Unit comes with 1 garage space.
Sorry no pets.

***Scammer Alert-Please beware of scammers! Do not give money to anyone until you have viewed the unit in person and signed the Lease***

Applicant must have viewed the property in person
You must meet all the criteria before applying
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing
Household rent to income ratio=30% 
No felonies within seven years of application date
No late payments within the last three years of application date
No evictions within three years of application date
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable
Tenant pays: Gas, electric, any optional utility & 40% of monthly water/sewer/trash bill/snow/lawn care
No pets allowed 

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/114c3a207e

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

