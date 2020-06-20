All apartments in Hopkins
Find more places like 1410 Lake Street Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hopkins, MN
/
1410 Lake Street Northeast
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:45 PM

1410 Lake Street Northeast

1410 Lake Street Northeast · (612) 428-3198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hopkins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1410 Lake Street Northeast, Hopkins, MN 55343
Cottageville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1410 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
key fob access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit has been fully renovated. Enjoy the new kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and white shaker-style cabinets. Home features great natural light, fresh paint, new lighting, and hardwood flooring throughout. Tons of storage in a clean lower level. 1 garage stall included.

Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/1410LakeViewing2020

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $35, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Lake Street Northeast have any available units?
1410 Lake Street Northeast has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hopkins, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hopkins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 Lake Street Northeast have?
Some of 1410 Lake Street Northeast's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Lake Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Lake Street Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Lake Street Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 1410 Lake Street Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hopkins.
Does 1410 Lake Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 1410 Lake Street Northeast does offer parking.
Does 1410 Lake Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 Lake Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Lake Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 1410 Lake Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1410 Lake Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1410 Lake Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Lake Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 Lake Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1410 Lake Street Northeast?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greenfield Apartments
920 Feltl Ct
Hopkins, MN 55343
Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments
1301 Highway 7
Hopkins, MN 55305
Deer Ridge
5190 Nolan Dr
Hopkins, MN 55343
Gallery Flats
50 8th Ave S
Hopkins, MN 55343
Second Street Station
1015 2nd St NE
Hopkins, MN 55343
Rosewood West
460 5th Ave N
Hopkins, MN 55343

Similar Pages

Hopkins 1 BedroomsHopkins 2 Bedrooms
Hopkins Apartments with GarageHopkins Apartments with Parking
Hopkins Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MN
Anoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity