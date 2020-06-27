1005 11th Avenue South - 0, #6

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*****MUST SEE***** Wonderfully Updated 1 BDRM 1BATH in park like setting in Hopkins Available now!!!

New carpet in living room and bedroom in this stylish unit. Updated kitchen with an eat in area as well. Ample storage throughout, plus a built in workspace. Garage space included plus an additional an assigned outdoor parking spot. No dogs, cats ok with pet deposit and rent of 15.00 per cat (limit two) Rent $1125.00 per month plus a security deposit of $1000.00. For a showing please call or text Andre @ 612.222.6081