1005 11th Avenue South - 0, #6

1005 11th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1005 11th Avenue South, Hopkins, MN 55343

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*****MUST SEE***** Wonderfully Updated 1 BDRM 1BATH in park like setting in Hopkins Available now!!!
New carpet in living room and bedroom in this stylish unit. Updated kitchen with an eat in area as well. Ample storage throughout, plus a built in workspace. Garage space included plus an additional an assigned outdoor parking spot. No dogs, cats ok with pet deposit and rent of 15.00 per cat (limit two) Rent $1125.00 per month plus a security deposit of $1000.00. For a showing please call or text Andre @ 612.222.6081

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

