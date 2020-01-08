800 12th St

Amenities

4 bedroom home conveniently located on 12th street. Spacious, 2 beds upstairs with living room, dining room and kitchen, open and vaulted upper living areas and giant walking closet in the owner suite. Lower level walkout to fenced yard, 2 bedrooms and bathroom. 2 car garage. Wonderful neighborhood, steps from recently updated parks and trails, what a great place! Home is a perfect location, on a boulevard drive, less than 1/2 block to the awesome, updated park, baseball, basketball, pavilion and nature trails. Deck overlooks a nice size yard and huge, semi private common area for larger gatherings.Tenants are responsible for utilities and lawn/snow. (RENT: $1,799) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,799) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing fee) (PETS: Case by case, requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit) $55 app fee per adult. Home is NOT section 8 approved. COPY & PASTE for showing: https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery Call Greg 612-351-6079