Home
/
Farmington, MN
/
800 12th St
Last updated January 8 2020 at 5:45 PM

800 12th St

800 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

800 12th Street, Farmington, MN 55024

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
parking
garage
4 bedroom home conveniently located on 12th street. Spacious, 2 beds upstairs with living room, dining room and kitchen, open and vaulted upper living areas and giant walking closet in the owner suite. Lower level walkout to fenced yard, 2 bedrooms and bathroom. 2 car garage. Wonderful neighborhood, steps from recently updated parks and trails, what a great place! Home is a perfect location, on a boulevard drive, less than 1/2 block to the awesome, updated park, baseball, basketball, pavilion and nature trails. Deck overlooks a nice size yard and huge, semi private common area for larger gatherings.Tenants are responsible for utilities and lawn/snow. (RENT: $1,799) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,799) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing fee) (PETS: Case by case, requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit) $55 app fee per adult. Home is NOT section 8 approved. COPY & PASTE for showing: https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery Call Greg 612-351-6079

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 12th St have any available units?
800 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmington, MN.
What amenities does 800 12th St have?
Some of 800 12th St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
800 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 12th St pet-friendly?
No, 800 12th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmington.
Does 800 12th St offer parking?
Yes, 800 12th St offers parking.
Does 800 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 12th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 12th St have a pool?
No, 800 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 800 12th St have accessible units?
No, 800 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 800 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 12th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 12th St does not have units with air conditioning.

