19700 Escort Trl

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. Charming town-home with nice updated flooring that is close to lots of shopping and restaurants. This nice unit has 2 bedrooms plus nice den area with 2 bathrooms in Farmington available 4/1. On the main level you have a beautiful living-room with dining area. It has a large kitchen with incredible appliances and lots of cupboard space with a bathroom! On the upper level there is a very cozy loft area, 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. There is also plenty of storage and laundry. Unit includes 2 garage stalls. Tenant is responsible for all utilities snow and lawn care. Small dog, under 20 lbs) may be considered with additional deposit. Qualifications are 600 credit score or better - Good rental history - Clean background check - Household income (before taxes) of 3 times the rent amount. No housing subsidies accepted.