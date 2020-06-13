All apartments in Edina
Last updated February 11 2020 at 10:08 AM

7240 York Ave S

7240 York Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

7240 York Avenue South, Edina, MN 55435
Promenade

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Apartment available for sublease near Southdale / Galleria mall in Edina.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7240 York Ave S have any available units?
7240 York Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
Is 7240 York Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
7240 York Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7240 York Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 7240 York Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edina.
Does 7240 York Ave S offer parking?
No, 7240 York Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 7240 York Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7240 York Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7240 York Ave S have a pool?
No, 7240 York Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 7240 York Ave S have accessible units?
No, 7240 York Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 7240 York Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 7240 York Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7240 York Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7240 York Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

