Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Edina
Find more places like 7240 York Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Edina, MN
/
7240 York Ave S
Last updated February 11 2020 at 10:08 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7240 York Ave S
7240 York Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edina
See all
Promenade
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
7240 York Avenue South, Edina, MN 55435
Promenade
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Apartment available for sublease near Southdale / Galleria mall in Edina.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7240 York Ave S have any available units?
7240 York Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Edina, MN
.
Is 7240 York Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
7240 York Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7240 York Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 7240 York Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Edina
.
Does 7240 York Ave S offer parking?
No, 7240 York Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 7240 York Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7240 York Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7240 York Ave S have a pool?
No, 7240 York Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 7240 York Ave S have accessible units?
No, 7240 York Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 7240 York Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 7240 York Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7240 York Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7240 York Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Edina Towers
6400 Barrie Rd
Edina, MN 55435
Onyx
6725 York Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
71 France
7161 France Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
York Plaza Apartments
7230 York Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
Cornelia Place
4025 W 65th St
Edina, MN 55435
Oaks Lincoln Apartments
5202 Lincoln Dr
Edina, MN 55436
The Loden
5995 Lincoln Dr
Edina, MN 55436
The Durham
7201 York Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
Similar Pages
Edina 1 Bedrooms
Edina 2 Bedrooms
Edina Apartments with Balcony
Edina Cheap Places
Edina Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MN
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Coon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MN
Roseville, MN
Apple Valley, MN
Richfield, MN
Golden Valley, MN
Brooklyn Center, MN
Chaska, MN
New Hope, MN
Inver Grove Heights, MN
New Brighton, MN
Blaine, MN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Southdale
Promenade
Apartments Near Colleges
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline University
Hennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities