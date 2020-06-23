Amenities

7117 Cornelia Drive Available 05/01/20 EXCEPTIONAL SIngle Family Home in EDINA! 4 Bed/3 Bath/2 car garage - EXCEPTIONAL LOCATION! Charming, remodeled Edina rambler across from Cornelia Elementary School & Park! Walking distance to nearly everything - Galleria & Southdale shopping malls, popular restaurants, Edina pool, transportation and much more. Spacious open floor plan with main floor family room and lower level family room. Updated kitchen with SS Appliances. Gorgeous large remodeled bedroom suite, with walk in closet! Lower Level Fam Rm w/fireplace. Enjoy sunsets in the beautiful flat backyard with patio and the convenient lifestyle of this EXCEPTIONAL LOCATION!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4580305)