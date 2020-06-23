All apartments in Edina
Edina, MN
7117 Cornelia Drive
7117 Cornelia Drive

7117 Cornelia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7117 Cornelia Drive, Edina, MN 55435
South Cornelia

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
7117 Cornelia Drive Available 05/01/20 EXCEPTIONAL SIngle Family Home in EDINA! 4 Bed/3 Bath/2 car garage - EXCEPTIONAL LOCATION! Charming, remodeled Edina rambler across from Cornelia Elementary School & Park! Walking distance to nearly everything - Galleria & Southdale shopping malls, popular restaurants, Edina pool, transportation and much more. Spacious open floor plan with main floor family room and lower level family room. Updated kitchen with SS Appliances. Gorgeous large remodeled bedroom suite, with walk in closet! Lower Level Fam Rm w/fireplace. Enjoy sunsets in the beautiful flat backyard with patio and the convenient lifestyle of this EXCEPTIONAL LOCATION!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4580305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7117 Cornelia Drive have any available units?
7117 Cornelia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 7117 Cornelia Drive have?
Some of 7117 Cornelia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7117 Cornelia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7117 Cornelia Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7117 Cornelia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7117 Cornelia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7117 Cornelia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7117 Cornelia Drive does offer parking.
Does 7117 Cornelia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7117 Cornelia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7117 Cornelia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7117 Cornelia Drive has a pool.
Does 7117 Cornelia Drive have accessible units?
No, 7117 Cornelia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7117 Cornelia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7117 Cornelia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7117 Cornelia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7117 Cornelia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
