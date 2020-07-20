6908 Paiute Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Newly Remodeled home in Edina - Indian Hills - Property Id: 100856



Light filled walk-out rambler on 0.6 acres. Located on a private cul-de-sac in Indian Hills. Main floor boasts renovated eat-in kitchen, formal dining, living room w/ fireplace, great deck for entertaining, 2 large bedrooms, an updated 3/4 master bath, and full guest bath. Lower level has 2 more bedrooms, 3/4 bath, large family room w/ fireplace, and lot of storage. New carpet throughout. Perfectly positioned near Hwy 169 and Braemar.



Creek Valley Elementary, Valley View Middle School and Edina High school. Small dogs okay $500 additional deposit - NO CATS. One month deposit and 12 months minimum lease. $2700 price reflects discounted rent for tenants to complete lawn care and snow removal-failure to maintain would result in increased rent of $200 per month. Tenant is responsible for all utilities to include: Gas, electric, water, trash, internet, phone and cable. Gladly willing to adjust the price upward to include utilities and lawn and snow removing services.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100856

Property Id 100856



(RLNE4713395)