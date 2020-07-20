All apartments in Edina
Home
/
Edina, MN
/
6908 Paiute Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6908 Paiute Cir

6908 Paiute Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6908 Paiute Circle, Edina, MN 55439
Indian Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled home in Edina - Indian Hills - Property Id: 100856

Light filled walk-out rambler on 0.6 acres. Located on a private cul-de-sac in Indian Hills. Main floor boasts renovated eat-in kitchen, formal dining, living room w/ fireplace, great deck for entertaining, 2 large bedrooms, an updated 3/4 master bath, and full guest bath. Lower level has 2 more bedrooms, 3/4 bath, large family room w/ fireplace, and lot of storage. New carpet throughout. Perfectly positioned near Hwy 169 and Braemar.

Creek Valley Elementary, Valley View Middle School and Edina High school. Small dogs okay $500 additional deposit - NO CATS. One month deposit and 12 months minimum lease. $2700 price reflects discounted rent for tenants to complete lawn care and snow removal-failure to maintain would result in increased rent of $200 per month. Tenant is responsible for all utilities to include: Gas, electric, water, trash, internet, phone and cable. Gladly willing to adjust the price upward to include utilities and lawn and snow removing services.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100856
Property Id 100856

(RLNE4713395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6908 Paiute Cir have any available units?
6908 Paiute Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 6908 Paiute Cir have?
Some of 6908 Paiute Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6908 Paiute Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6908 Paiute Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6908 Paiute Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 6908 Paiute Cir is pet friendly.
Does 6908 Paiute Cir offer parking?
No, 6908 Paiute Cir does not offer parking.
Does 6908 Paiute Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6908 Paiute Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6908 Paiute Cir have a pool?
No, 6908 Paiute Cir does not have a pool.
Does 6908 Paiute Cir have accessible units?
No, 6908 Paiute Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6908 Paiute Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6908 Paiute Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 6908 Paiute Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 6908 Paiute Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
