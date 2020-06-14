6701 Limerick Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit parking pool table garage media room

Amazing Edina Rambler for Rent - Another executive Dreamteam Rental! This luxurious and spacious walkout Edina rambler is nestled on .4 acres, short walk to park and schools. Main level with hardwood floors throughout, updated chefs kitchen w wolf range and wine fridge. Dining room w bar and walkout to large deck, overlooking large, private, .4 acre fenced yard. 2 beds on main level, private master suite, oversized bedroom w walk in closet and tiled steam shower with dual shower heads. Lower level walk out w tiled floors, pool table and theater. Also a 1500 bottle wine cellar in the lower level! Home is wired for surround speakers inside and outside on back deck. Great location w easy access to Hwy 62 & 100. Laundry located in unit.



Features :

- Hardwood floors

- Fireplaces on all levels

- Fenced in .4 acre beautiful and private yard (w a fruit-bearing apple tree)

- Landscaped firepit in backyard - ideal for family sitouts, gettogethers, celebrations, wine tastings and more

- Over-sized master suite w walk in closet and tiled steam shower w dual shower heads

- Updated chefs kitchen w wolf range, wine fridge and granite countertops thruout

- Open floor plan w large sized living/dining space w both formal and informal dining areas and a bar

- Great natural lighting all over the house from multiple skylights thruout living/ dining/ kitchen area

- 2 walk outs from main level to large deck!

- Fully finished lower level w walkout

- Lower level entertainment room w pool table

- Theater room

- 1500 bottle, temperature controlled wine cellar

- Home is wired for surround speakers throughout (inside and out to deck)

- Exceptional and artistic landscaping in the front w waterfall and lighting

- Multi level platformed area on the side for maintaining a kitchen garden

- Deep 2-car garage with lots of storage space on the sides and back, and w bike holders on top



Text Neal w/Dreamteam of National Realty Guild for a showing today! 612-418-5892

600+credit

no evictions, collections, judgements

Pets negotiable.



(RLNE5655724)