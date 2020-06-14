All apartments in Edina
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:40 AM

6701 Limerick Lane

6701 Limerick Lane · (612) 418-5892
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6701 Limerick Lane, Edina, MN 55439
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6701 Limerick Lane · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2833 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool table
garage
media room
Amazing Edina Rambler for Rent - Another executive Dreamteam Rental! This luxurious and spacious walkout Edina rambler is nestled on .4 acres, short walk to park and schools. Main level with hardwood floors throughout, updated chefs kitchen w wolf range and wine fridge. Dining room w bar and walkout to large deck, overlooking large, private, .4 acre fenced yard. 2 beds on main level, private master suite, oversized bedroom w walk in closet and tiled steam shower with dual shower heads. Lower level walk out w tiled floors, pool table and theater. Also a 1500 bottle wine cellar in the lower level! Home is wired for surround speakers inside and outside on back deck. Great location w easy access to Hwy 62 & 100. Laundry located in unit.

Features :
- Hardwood floors
- Fireplaces on all levels
- Fenced in .4 acre beautiful and private yard (w a fruit-bearing apple tree)
- Landscaped firepit in backyard - ideal for family sitouts, gettogethers, celebrations, wine tastings and more
- Over-sized master suite w walk in closet and tiled steam shower w dual shower heads
- Updated chefs kitchen w wolf range, wine fridge and granite countertops thruout
- Open floor plan w large sized living/dining space w both formal and informal dining areas and a bar
- Great natural lighting all over the house from multiple skylights thruout living/ dining/ kitchen area
- 2 walk outs from main level to large deck!
- Fully finished lower level w walkout
- Lower level entertainment room w pool table
- Theater room
- 1500 bottle, temperature controlled wine cellar
- Home is wired for surround speakers throughout (inside and out to deck)
- Exceptional and artistic landscaping in the front w waterfall and lighting
- Multi level platformed area on the side for maintaining a kitchen garden
- Deep 2-car garage with lots of storage space on the sides and back, and w bike holders on top

Text Neal w/Dreamteam of National Realty Guild for a showing today! 612-418-5892
600+credit
no evictions, collections, judgements
Pets negotiable.

(RLNE5655724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

