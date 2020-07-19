All apartments in Edina
Home
/
Edina, MN
/
6616 Xerxes Avenue S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6616 Xerxes Avenue S

6616 Xerxes Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6616 Xerxes Avenue South, Edina, MN 55423
Southdale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
Available Now! This desirable 3Bed/2Bath Edina home is situated on a large lot. Conventionally located within walking distance to Southdale Mall, Galleria, Grocery Stores, Shops, Resturants, Entertainment, and Public transportation. The main level offers an open kitchen, dining room, family room with walkout to the patio and fenced backyard, living room with a fireplace situated in the front of the home, 2 Bedrooms, and full bath. Lower level offers a 3rd bedroom, full bathroom with heated floors, laundry room, rec room with sauna, office/den, storage space. Detached 1.5 Garage. Easy access to 62. Water/Sewer Included! Tenants are responsible for electric, gas, trash, lawn care, and snow removal. Dogs considered with an additional pet deposit/$30/mo. pet rent. New pictures coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

