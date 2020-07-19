6616 Xerxes Avenue S

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace sauna

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly sauna

Available Now! This desirable 3Bed/2Bath Edina home is situated on a large lot. Conventionally located within walking distance to Southdale Mall, Galleria, Grocery Stores, Shops, Resturants, Entertainment, and Public transportation. The main level offers an open kitchen, dining room, family room with walkout to the patio and fenced backyard, living room with a fireplace situated in the front of the home, 2 Bedrooms, and full bath. Lower level offers a 3rd bedroom, full bathroom with heated floors, laundry room, rec room with sauna, office/den, storage space. Detached 1.5 Garage. Easy access to 62. Water/Sewer Included! Tenants are responsible for electric, gas, trash, lawn care, and snow removal. Dogs considered with an additional pet deposit/$30/mo. pet rent. New pictures coming soon!