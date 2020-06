Amenities

recently renovated pool air conditioning elevator

A beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in the heart of Edina! This home features an updated kitchen, great relaxingentertaining space, and nice sized bedrooms. This home is 20 minutes from MSP Airport, Mall of America, and US Bank Stadium! A convenient location and a great space for your family and your friends to enjoy!