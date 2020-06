Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Energy efficient home! 1 block from the popular shops of 50th @ France! Entire

home is sound proof & fire proof w/Rockwool Insulation w/sound barrier. Large balcony from Master bedroom, walkout, double deck, wolf & subzero appliances,

concrete & brick driveway. Main level office can be converted into the 6th

bedroom. Each bedroom has a full bath! 6 Bedroom, 7 Bath. No Pets allowed, no

smoking. Owner is open to a 5 or 6 month lease with the rent at $6800 p/month.