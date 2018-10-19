All apartments in Edina
5100 Meadow Ridge
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

5100 Meadow Ridge

5100 Meadow Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

5100 Meadow Ridge, Edina, MN 55439
Brookview Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely single-family home on a corner wooded lot in Edina. Quiet family neighborhood; double attached garage; two fireplaces (main floor living room and LL family room). Eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, main floor family room, Lower level family room, and large living room. Three bedrooms on main floor; lots of storage, dishwasher, washer and dryer. New central air, new furnace, and new windows throughout. Hardwood floors in living room, family room, dining room, kitchen, and all bedrooms. Award winning Edina Schools! Close to the airport & minutes from downtown. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5100 Meadow Ridge have any available units?
5100 Meadow Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 5100 Meadow Ridge have?
Some of 5100 Meadow Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5100 Meadow Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
5100 Meadow Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 Meadow Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 5100 Meadow Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edina.
Does 5100 Meadow Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 5100 Meadow Ridge offers parking.
Does 5100 Meadow Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5100 Meadow Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 Meadow Ridge have a pool?
No, 5100 Meadow Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 5100 Meadow Ridge have accessible units?
No, 5100 Meadow Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 Meadow Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5100 Meadow Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 5100 Meadow Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5100 Meadow Ridge has units with air conditioning.
