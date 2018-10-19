5100 Meadow Ridge

Amenities

Lovely single-family home on a corner wooded lot in Edina. Quiet family neighborhood; double attached garage; two fireplaces (main floor living room and LL family room). Eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, main floor family room, Lower level family room, and large living room. Three bedrooms on main floor; lots of storage, dishwasher, washer and dryer. New central air, new furnace, and new windows throughout. Hardwood floors in living room, family room, dining room, kitchen, and all bedrooms. Award winning Edina Schools! Close to the airport & minutes from downtown. No smoking.