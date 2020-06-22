9115 Terra Verde Trl

Amenities
Open house on Thursday, January 2nd, from 6:00-7:00 and Saturday, January 4th, from 1:00-2:00!
Available 2/1
Prime location in highly desired Eden Prairie! Located just minutes from 494, 169 and Eden Prairie Mall. This townhome has a private, wooded backyard, quiet location, and close by to Staring Lake Park. Lovely natural light throughout this home, bright rooms, and conveniently located to dining, shopping and entertainment.
Recent updates include newer furnace, air conditioning, water heater, garage door, kitchen range, and upper-level washing machine. You will be amazed at the oversized-one-car garage!
Bring your pets! Two pets max, must be under 100 pounds between the two.
Water, sewer, trash, and association dues INCLUDED in rent!
Rental Requirements:
This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets okay!
No smoking
Max 4 of occupants
Available February 1st
Over-sized one-car garage
Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult
Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing.