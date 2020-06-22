9115 Terra Verde Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Open house on Thursday, January 2nd, from 6:00-7:00 and Saturday, January 4th, from 1:00-2:00!



Available 2/1



Prime location in highly desired Eden Prairie! Located just minutes from 494, 169 and Eden Prairie Mall. This townhome has a private, wooded backyard, quiet location, and close by to Staring Lake Park. Lovely natural light throughout this home, bright rooms, and conveniently located to dining, shopping and entertainment.



Recent updates include newer furnace, air conditioning, water heater, garage door, kitchen range, and upper-level washing machine. You will be amazed at the oversized-one-car garage!



Bring your pets! Two pets max, must be under 100 pounds between the two.



Water, sewer, trash, and association dues INCLUDED in rent!



Rental Requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

Pets okay!

No smoking

Max 4 of occupants

Available February 1st

Over-sized one-car garage



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing.