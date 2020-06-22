All apartments in Eden Prairie
Find more places like 9115 Terra Verde Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eden Prairie, MN
/
9115 Terra Verde Trl
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:21 AM

9115 Terra Verde Trl

9115 Terra Verde Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eden Prairie
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

9115 Terra Verde Trail, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Open house on Thursday, January 2nd, from 6:00-7:00 and Saturday, January 4th, from 1:00-2:00!

Available 2/1

Prime location in highly desired Eden Prairie! Located just minutes from 494, 169 and Eden Prairie Mall. This townhome has a private, wooded backyard, quiet location, and close by to Staring Lake Park. Lovely natural light throughout this home, bright rooms, and conveniently located to dining, shopping and entertainment.

Recent updates include newer furnace, air conditioning, water heater, garage door, kitchen range, and upper-level washing machine. You will be amazed at the oversized-one-car garage!

Bring your pets! Two pets max, must be under 100 pounds between the two.

Water, sewer, trash, and association dues INCLUDED in rent!

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets okay!
No smoking
Max 4 of occupants
Available February 1st
Over-sized one-car garage

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9115 Terra Verde Trl have any available units?
9115 Terra Verde Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 9115 Terra Verde Trl have?
Some of 9115 Terra Verde Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9115 Terra Verde Trl currently offering any rent specials?
9115 Terra Verde Trl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9115 Terra Verde Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 9115 Terra Verde Trl is pet friendly.
Does 9115 Terra Verde Trl offer parking?
Yes, 9115 Terra Verde Trl does offer parking.
Does 9115 Terra Verde Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9115 Terra Verde Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9115 Terra Verde Trl have a pool?
No, 9115 Terra Verde Trl does not have a pool.
Does 9115 Terra Verde Trl have accessible units?
No, 9115 Terra Verde Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 9115 Terra Verde Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9115 Terra Verde Trl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sterling Ponds
16315 Wagner Way
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Cascade at Town Center
12100 Singletree Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Eden Commons
11605 Wilder Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Elevate at Southwest Station
12900 Technology Drive
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
MartinBlu
14301 Martin Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek
7475 Flying Cloud Drive
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Fountain Place
8564 Magnolia Trl
Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Similar Pages

Eden Prairie 1 BedroomsEden Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Eden Prairie Apartments with BalconyEden Prairie Apartments with Parking
Eden Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities