Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

8802 Jasmine Ln Available 04/01/20 2Bed*1.5Bath Townhome in Eden Prairie *Near EP Center Shopping* Avail April 1, 2020 - Desirable upper level vaulted end unit, great floor plan! Fireplace, deck, stainless steel appliances, full laundry in-unit. Large master bedroom has it's own 1/2 bath.



Excellent location near Eden Lake Nature Area and close to Eden Prairie Center! Trash, lawn care, and snow removal included in rent. Pets ok- limit 2 (we have the typical breed restrictions). Available April 1, 2020



*Note: Sorry, this property does not participate in the section 8 program.



(RLNE4606260)