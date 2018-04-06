All apartments in Eden Prairie
Find more places like 8802 Jasmine Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eden Prairie, MN
/
8802 Jasmine Ln
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

8802 Jasmine Ln

8802 Jasmine Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eden Prairie
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

8802 Jasmine Lane, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
8802 Jasmine Ln Available 04/01/20 2Bed*1.5Bath Townhome in Eden Prairie *Near EP Center Shopping* Avail April 1, 2020 - Desirable upper level vaulted end unit, great floor plan! Fireplace, deck, stainless steel appliances, full laundry in-unit. Large master bedroom has it's own 1/2 bath.

Excellent location near Eden Lake Nature Area and close to Eden Prairie Center! Trash, lawn care, and snow removal included in rent. Pets ok- limit 2 (we have the typical breed restrictions). Available April 1, 2020

*Note: Sorry, this property does not participate in the section 8 program.

(RLNE4606260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8802 Jasmine Ln have any available units?
8802 Jasmine Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 8802 Jasmine Ln have?
Some of 8802 Jasmine Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8802 Jasmine Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8802 Jasmine Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8802 Jasmine Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8802 Jasmine Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8802 Jasmine Ln offer parking?
No, 8802 Jasmine Ln does not offer parking.
Does 8802 Jasmine Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8802 Jasmine Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8802 Jasmine Ln have a pool?
No, 8802 Jasmine Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8802 Jasmine Ln have accessible units?
No, 8802 Jasmine Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8802 Jasmine Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8802 Jasmine Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Quail Ridge
7365 Howard Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55346
Eden Glen Apartments
13670 Valley View Rd
Eden Prairie, MN 55346
Cascade at Town Center
12100 Singletree Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Eden Commons
11605 Wilder Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Elevate at Southwest Station
12900 Technology Drive
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
ReNew at Neil Lake
11185 Anderson Lakes Pkwy
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
The Park at City West Apartments
6426 City West Pkwy
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek
7475 Flying Cloud Drive
Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Similar Pages

Eden Prairie 1 BedroomsEden Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Eden Prairie Apartments with BalconyEden Prairie Apartments with Parking
Eden Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities