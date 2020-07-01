All apartments in Eden Prairie
8463 Kimball Drive

Location

8463 Kimball Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
8463 Kimball Drive Available 03/01/20 2 Bed + Loft/1.5 Bath Townhome- Eden Prairie- Available Now! - This townhome features a great open floor plan with new carpet on the main level!

MAIN LEVEL: Living room with gas fireplace and patio access, dining area, and kitchen. Laundry and half bath also on this level.
UPPER LEVEL: Large master bedroom with walk in closet and ceiling fan. 2nd bedroom, full bathroom, and loft also on this level. One car garage.

Water/sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. No pets allowed. Available Now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5517497)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
