Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

8463 Kimball Drive Available 03/01/20 2 Bed + Loft/1.5 Bath Townhome- Eden Prairie- Available Now! - This townhome features a great open floor plan with new carpet on the main level!



MAIN LEVEL: Living room with gas fireplace and patio access, dining area, and kitchen. Laundry and half bath also on this level.

UPPER LEVEL: Large master bedroom with walk in closet and ceiling fan. 2nd bedroom, full bathroom, and loft also on this level. One car garage.



Water/sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. No pets allowed. Available Now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5517497)