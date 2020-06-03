8363 Labont Way

Amenities

Available August 1st! This well maintained 2Bed/2.5Bath townhouse offers high ceilings, fresh paint, beautiful kitchen, with granite/ SS appliances including gas stove, spacious living room, gas fireplace, deck, oversized 2 car garage. The upper level houses two bedrooms, one being the master with ensuite and walk-in closet, full bath, laundry, and loft space. Community playground. Convenient location close to Anderson Lakes Park Reserve and Eden Prairie Center. Water, sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. Tenants are responsible for electricity and gas. This property is not approved for section 8. (Rent:$1795) (Security Deposit: $1795) (One Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (Monthly Processing/Reporting Fee: $7) (PETS: Cat/Small dog <25 pounds considered with an additional deposit) Please book all showings online.