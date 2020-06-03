All apartments in Eden Prairie
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:31 PM

8363 Labont Way

8363 Labont Way · (320) 400-3424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8363 Labont Way, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Available August 1st! This well maintained 2Bed/2.5Bath townhouse offers high ceilings, fresh paint, beautiful kitchen, with granite/ SS appliances including gas stove, spacious living room, gas fireplace, deck, oversized 2 car garage. The upper level houses two bedrooms, one being the master with ensuite and walk-in closet, full bath, laundry, and loft space. Community playground. Convenient location close to Anderson Lakes Park Reserve and Eden Prairie Center. Water, sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. Tenants are responsible for electricity and gas. This property is not approved for section 8. (Rent:$1795) (Security Deposit: $1795) (One Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (Monthly Processing/Reporting Fee: $7) (PETS: Cat/Small dog <25 pounds considered with an additional deposit) Please book all showings online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8363 Labont Way have any available units?
8363 Labont Way has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 8363 Labont Way have?
Some of 8363 Labont Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8363 Labont Way currently offering any rent specials?
8363 Labont Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8363 Labont Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8363 Labont Way is pet friendly.
Does 8363 Labont Way offer parking?
Yes, 8363 Labont Way does offer parking.
Does 8363 Labont Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8363 Labont Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8363 Labont Way have a pool?
Yes, 8363 Labont Way has a pool.
Does 8363 Labont Way have accessible units?
No, 8363 Labont Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8363 Labont Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8363 Labont Way does not have units with dishwashers.
