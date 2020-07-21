Amenities
7313 Bren Lane Available 08/01/19 IT'S "ZEN" @ BREN LANE! - Completely Comfortable Living at 7313 Bren Lane, Eden Prairie! Conveniently Located Just Off Valley View within the Pine Gate Community and Only Minutes from Shops, Groceries, Eateriers, and More! Featuring 3 BRs (2 UL & 1 LL), 3 BAs, and 2 CAR Attached Garage with Private Deck. HOA Maintained and Dues Included in Rent. Eden Prairie School District #272.
Other Details Apply:
Application Fee = $55/Adult Applicant (> 18 YO)
Deposit = 1 Month's Rent + Pet Deposit, If Applicable
Pets = Conditional on Type, Size, #, Deposit
Smoking = NO - Not Allowed (Not Even Outside)
Available = 8.1.19
Tenant Utilities = Gas, Electric, Water, Phone, Cable, Internet
Owner Utilities = HOA Dues (Includes Trash & Exterior Maintenance)
Section 8 = Not Approved
(RLNE5049829)