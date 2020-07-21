All apartments in Eden Prairie
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

7313 Bren Lane

7313 Bren Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7313 Bren Lane, Eden Prairie, MN 55346

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
7313 Bren Lane Available 08/01/19 IT'S "ZEN" @ BREN LANE! - Completely Comfortable Living at 7313 Bren Lane, Eden Prairie! Conveniently Located Just Off Valley View within the Pine Gate Community and Only Minutes from Shops, Groceries, Eateriers, and More! Featuring 3 BRs (2 UL & 1 LL), 3 BAs, and 2 CAR Attached Garage with Private Deck. HOA Maintained and Dues Included in Rent. Eden Prairie School District #272.

Other Details Apply:
Application Fee = $55/Adult Applicant (> 18 YO)
Deposit = 1 Month's Rent + Pet Deposit, If Applicable
Pets = Conditional on Type, Size, #, Deposit
Smoking = NO - Not Allowed (Not Even Outside)
Available = 8.1.19
Tenant Utilities = Gas, Electric, Water, Phone, Cable, Internet
Owner Utilities = HOA Dues (Includes Trash & Exterior Maintenance)
Section 8 = Not Approved

(RLNE5049829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7313 Bren Lane have any available units?
7313 Bren Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 7313 Bren Lane have?
Some of 7313 Bren Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7313 Bren Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7313 Bren Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7313 Bren Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7313 Bren Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7313 Bren Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7313 Bren Lane offers parking.
Does 7313 Bren Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7313 Bren Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7313 Bren Lane have a pool?
No, 7313 Bren Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7313 Bren Lane have accessible units?
No, 7313 Bren Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7313 Bren Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7313 Bren Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
