Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage internet access

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

7313 Bren Lane Available 08/01/19 IT'S "ZEN" @ BREN LANE! - Completely Comfortable Living at 7313 Bren Lane, Eden Prairie! Conveniently Located Just Off Valley View within the Pine Gate Community and Only Minutes from Shops, Groceries, Eateriers, and More! Featuring 3 BRs (2 UL & 1 LL), 3 BAs, and 2 CAR Attached Garage with Private Deck. HOA Maintained and Dues Included in Rent. Eden Prairie School District #272.



Other Details Apply:

Application Fee = $55/Adult Applicant (> 18 YO)

Deposit = 1 Month's Rent + Pet Deposit, If Applicable

Pets = Conditional on Type, Size, #, Deposit

Smoking = NO - Not Allowed (Not Even Outside)

Available = 8.1.19

Tenant Utilities = Gas, Electric, Water, Phone, Cable, Internet

Owner Utilities = HOA Dues (Includes Trash & Exterior Maintenance)

Section 8 = Not Approved



(RLNE5049829)