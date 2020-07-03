All apartments in Eden Prairie
6718 Vermar Ter
6718 Vermar Ter

6718 Vermar Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6718 Vermar Terrace, Eden Prairie, MN 55346

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This beautiful split level, single family home has a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a bay window and opens to a large dining area with access to the deck overlooking a huge backyard. The living room is spacious and down the hall there is a large master bedroom, a walkthrough main bath and a second bedroom. All of the bedrooms in this home have walk-in closets. Downstairs there are two more bedrooms and another bathroom with a remodeled shower and a sauna. The family room is huge with daylight windows, a wet bar and a fireplace. There is an attached 2 car garage that has 2 access points - one in the downstairs laundry room and a second on the entry-landing. Sorry, no pets. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for snow removal and lawn care. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6718 Vermar Ter have any available units?
6718 Vermar Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 6718 Vermar Ter have?
Some of 6718 Vermar Ter's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6718 Vermar Ter currently offering any rent specials?
6718 Vermar Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6718 Vermar Ter pet-friendly?
No, 6718 Vermar Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 6718 Vermar Ter offer parking?
Yes, 6718 Vermar Ter offers parking.
Does 6718 Vermar Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6718 Vermar Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6718 Vermar Ter have a pool?
Yes, 6718 Vermar Ter has a pool.
Does 6718 Vermar Ter have accessible units?
No, 6718 Vermar Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 6718 Vermar Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 6718 Vermar Ter does not have units with dishwashers.

