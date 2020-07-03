6718 Vermar Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage sauna

Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This beautiful split level, single family home has a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a bay window and opens to a large dining area with access to the deck overlooking a huge backyard. The living room is spacious and down the hall there is a large master bedroom, a walkthrough main bath and a second bedroom. All of the bedrooms in this home have walk-in closets. Downstairs there are two more bedrooms and another bathroom with a remodeled shower and a sauna. The family room is huge with daylight windows, a wet bar and a fireplace. There is an attached 2 car garage that has 2 access points - one in the downstairs laundry room and a second on the entry-landing. Sorry, no pets. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for snow removal and lawn care. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest.