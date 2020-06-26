All apartments in Eden Prairie
Eden Prairie, MN
17692 Ascot Court
17692 Ascot Court

Location

17692 Ascot Court, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Wonderful updated 2 story home with on a cul-de-sac in a lovely lakeside neighborhood. 5 bedrooms all up, master suite with double vanity, tub & separate shower, 2 additional full baths up, oak floors throughout main, gorgeous open kitchen w/ Stainless Steal appliances & center island, 3 car garage, laundry on main with newer W/D, fresh paint throughout. Out back a spacious deck overlooks the Fenced and thoughtfully landscaped yard with cold hardy fruit trees. The lower level offers a huge, recently finished amusement room, tons of storage + still space for 6th bedroom & roughed in 5th bath to make home over 4000 sqft. Prime location adjacent to Mitchell Lake and Miller park with easy access to 212/5, award winning schools, the EPCC, regional trail, shopping & more. A path goes under W 78th to Round Lake & around Mitchell Lake to the splash pad, playground, dock, hockey etc. at Miller Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17692 Ascot Court have any available units?
17692 Ascot Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 17692 Ascot Court have?
Some of 17692 Ascot Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17692 Ascot Court currently offering any rent specials?
17692 Ascot Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17692 Ascot Court pet-friendly?
No, 17692 Ascot Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 17692 Ascot Court offer parking?
Yes, 17692 Ascot Court offers parking.
Does 17692 Ascot Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17692 Ascot Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17692 Ascot Court have a pool?
No, 17692 Ascot Court does not have a pool.
Does 17692 Ascot Court have accessible units?
No, 17692 Ascot Court does not have accessible units.
Does 17692 Ascot Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17692 Ascot Court has units with dishwashers.
