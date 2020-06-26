17692 Ascot Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

Wonderful updated 2 story home with on a cul-de-sac in a lovely lakeside neighborhood. 5 bedrooms all up, master suite with double vanity, tub & separate shower, 2 additional full baths up, oak floors throughout main, gorgeous open kitchen w/ Stainless Steal appliances & center island, 3 car garage, laundry on main with newer W/D, fresh paint throughout. Out back a spacious deck overlooks the Fenced and thoughtfully landscaped yard with cold hardy fruit trees. The lower level offers a huge, recently finished amusement room, tons of storage + still space for 6th bedroom & roughed in 5th bath to make home over 4000 sqft. Prime location adjacent to Mitchell Lake and Miller park with easy access to 212/5, award winning schools, the EPCC, regional trail, shopping & more. A path goes under W 78th to Round Lake & around Mitchell Lake to the splash pad, playground, dock, hockey etc. at Miller Park.