Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:00 PM

17602 Haralson Drive

17602 Haralson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17602 Haralson Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This great townhome has over 1200 square feet. The kitchen is updated and has a breakfast bar and a good amount of cabinet space. The dining and living room areas have nice carpeting, vaulted ceilings and a sliding glass door for access to a nice size deck. A gas fireplace makes this living space cozy. Upstairs there is a good size master suite, a second bedroom and a full main bath. A two-car attached garage walks directly to the kitchen area. In unit laundry machines included. No pets allowed. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to the property of interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17602 Haralson Drive have any available units?
17602 Haralson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 17602 Haralson Drive have?
Some of 17602 Haralson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17602 Haralson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17602 Haralson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17602 Haralson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17602 Haralson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 17602 Haralson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17602 Haralson Drive offers parking.
Does 17602 Haralson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17602 Haralson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17602 Haralson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17602 Haralson Drive has a pool.
Does 17602 Haralson Drive have accessible units?
No, 17602 Haralson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17602 Haralson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17602 Haralson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

