17602 Haralson Drive

Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This great townhome has over 1200 square feet. The kitchen is updated and has a breakfast bar and a good amount of cabinet space. The dining and living room areas have nice carpeting, vaulted ceilings and a sliding glass door for access to a nice size deck. A gas fireplace makes this living space cozy. Upstairs there is a good size master suite, a second bedroom and a full main bath. A two-car attached garage walks directly to the kitchen area. In unit laundry machines included. No pets allowed. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to the property of interest.