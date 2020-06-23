17166 Trenton Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Executive Eden Prairie school district lease! Beautifully updated 5 bed 4 bath! - Welcome home to this amazing home on a half acre lot. Property features an open layout, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, huge laundry room, 2 story living room, main level office, sun-room off the kitchen, basement media room, workout/guest bedroom w/ walkout, the list goes on. Amazing Eden Prairie schools! Close to parks, schools, and entertainment.



up to 3 pets allowed! additional deposit required

575+ credit score

no evictions

BKY OK!

New jobs ok!



Contact Neal Lawson w/National Realty Guilds Dreamteam today!



Wont last long!

Text/Call 612-418-5892



