All apartments in Eden Prairie
Find more places like 17166 Trenton Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eden Prairie, MN
/
17166 Trenton Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17166 Trenton Lane

17166 Trenton Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eden Prairie
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

17166 Trenton Lane, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Executive Eden Prairie school district lease! Beautifully updated 5 bed 4 bath! - Welcome home to this amazing home on a half acre lot. Property features an open layout, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, huge laundry room, 2 story living room, main level office, sun-room off the kitchen, basement media room, workout/guest bedroom w/ walkout, the list goes on. Amazing Eden Prairie schools! Close to parks, schools, and entertainment.

up to 3 pets allowed! additional deposit required
575+ credit score
no evictions
BKY OK!
New jobs ok!

Contact Neal Lawson w/National Realty Guilds Dreamteam today!

Wont last long!
Text/Call 612-418-5892

(RLNE4548561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17166 Trenton Lane have any available units?
17166 Trenton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 17166 Trenton Lane have?
Some of 17166 Trenton Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17166 Trenton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17166 Trenton Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17166 Trenton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 17166 Trenton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 17166 Trenton Lane offer parking?
No, 17166 Trenton Lane does not offer parking.
Does 17166 Trenton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17166 Trenton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17166 Trenton Lane have a pool?
No, 17166 Trenton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17166 Trenton Lane have accessible units?
No, 17166 Trenton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17166 Trenton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 17166 Trenton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Sterling Ponds
16315 Wagner Way
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Eden Commons
11605 Wilder Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Elevate at Southwest Station
12900 Technology Drive
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Burning Tree West
14017 Chestnut Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55347
The Park at City West Apartments
6426 City West Pkwy
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek
7475 Flying Cloud Drive
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Fountain Place
8564 Magnolia Trl
Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Similar Pages

Eden Prairie 1 BedroomsEden Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Eden Prairie Apartments with BalconyEden Prairie Apartments with Parking
Eden Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities