17166 Trenton Lane

Amenities
Executive Eden Prairie school district lease! Beautifully updated 5 bed 4 bath! - Welcome home to this amazing home on a half acre lot. Property features an open layout, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, huge laundry room, 2 story living room, main level office, sun-room off the kitchen, basement media room, workout/guest bedroom w/ walkout, the list goes on. Amazing Eden Prairie schools! Close to parks, schools, and entertainment.
up to 3 pets allowed! additional deposit required
575+ credit score
no evictions
BKY OK!
New jobs ok!
Contact Neal Lawson w/National Realty Guilds Dreamteam today!
Wont last long!
Text/Call 612-418-5892
(RLNE4548561)