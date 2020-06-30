15506 Lilac Drive - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking pool garage

Wonderful townhome in the best location, just a few blocks from the community pool and park! Beautiful brick exterior. Inside you will find hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen features all stainless steel appliances with lots of cabinet space. Large living room including a fireplace. There are 4 bedrooms, 3 are located upstairs and 1 located in the basement. The very spacious master suite features a walk-in closet and sitting area, separate shower and oversize bath. All other rooms are well sized. Washer and dryer are included. School District #272.



Lease Terms: $2499 Security Deposit. Seeking 12 month lease term or longer. Snow and lawn care are included in rent. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets under 50 lbs are considered based on owners approval with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.