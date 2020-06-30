All apartments in Eden Prairie
Last updated February 29 2020

15506 Lilac Drive - 1

15506 Lilac Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15506 Lilac Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful townhome in the best location, just a few blocks from the community pool and park! Beautiful brick exterior. Inside you will find hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen features all stainless steel appliances with lots of cabinet space. Large living room including a fireplace. There are 4 bedrooms, 3 are located upstairs and 1 located in the basement. The very spacious master suite features a walk-in closet and sitting area, separate shower and oversize bath. All other rooms are well sized. Washer and dryer are included. School District #272.

Lease Terms: $2499 Security Deposit. Seeking 12 month lease term or longer. Snow and lawn care are included in rent. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets under 50 lbs are considered based on owners approval with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15506 Lilac Drive - 1 have any available units?
15506 Lilac Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 15506 Lilac Drive - 1 have?
Some of 15506 Lilac Drive - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15506 Lilac Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
15506 Lilac Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15506 Lilac Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15506 Lilac Drive - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 15506 Lilac Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 15506 Lilac Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 15506 Lilac Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15506 Lilac Drive - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15506 Lilac Drive - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 15506 Lilac Drive - 1 has a pool.
Does 15506 Lilac Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 15506 Lilac Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 15506 Lilac Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15506 Lilac Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.

