14346 Wilson Drive

Amenities
Beautiful Bright, Spacious, Open Airy End Unit located in Mitchell Village. Ready for Occupancy. Private Patio, Large Master Bedroom, Main Floor 3/4 Bath, South Exposure Mint Condition! New premium vinyl flooring downstairs living/dining/kitchen/hall, upstairs 2 BR's/hall. New carpet on stairs. New granite countertops in kitchen. New oak 6 panel doors upstairs. New furnace, new water heater. Close to Eden Prairie Mall, shops/restaurants, walking/biking trails, major transit station including light rail coming. One (1) small dog allowed.