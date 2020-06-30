14346 Wilson Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Bright, Spacious, Open Airy End Unit located in Mitchell Village. Ready for Occupancy. Private Patio, Large Master Bedroom, Main Floor 3/4 Bath, South Exposure Mint Condition! New premium vinyl flooring downstairs living/dining/kitchen/hall, upstairs 2 BR's/hall. New carpet on stairs. New granite countertops in kitchen. New oak 6 panel doors upstairs. New furnace, new water heater. Close to Eden Prairie Mall, shops/restaurants, walking/biking trails, major transit station including light rail coming. One (1) small dog allowed.