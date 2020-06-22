12328 Riverview Road

Amenities

Available July 1st. Renters Warehouse presents this beautiful executive 2 story home. This home offers over 4000sqft, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors throughout the main level, newer carpeting, formal/informal dining spaces, built-ins, main level laundry room, large deck, paver patio. Upper level includes 3 large bedrooms one being the master with ensuite including soaking tub and separate shower, walk-in closet, and even a sitting area! The walkout basement is completely finished and includes a family room, 4th bedroom, and bath. 3 car garage. Pets welcome with additional pet deposit. (2 pets max/50 pounds) Tenant responsible for all utilities. Trash and Lawn Care/Snow removal included. $55 app fee/adult. $150 admin fee, $7/mo. P&R fee