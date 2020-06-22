All apartments in Eden Prairie
Last updated July 4 2019 at 3:56 PM

12328 Riverview Road

12328 Riverview Road · No Longer Available
Location

12328 Riverview Road, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Available July 1st. Renters Warehouse presents this beautiful executive 2 story home. This home offers over 4000sqft, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors throughout the main level, newer carpeting, formal/informal dining spaces, built-ins, main level laundry room, large deck, paver patio. Upper level includes 3 large bedrooms one being the master with ensuite including soaking tub and separate shower, walk-in closet, and even a sitting area! The walkout basement is completely finished and includes a family room, 4th bedroom, and bath. 3 car garage. Pets welcome with additional pet deposit. (2 pets max/50 pounds) Tenant responsible for all utilities. Trash and Lawn Care/Snow removal included. $55 app fee/adult. $150 admin fee, $7/mo. P&R fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12328 Riverview Road have any available units?
12328 Riverview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 12328 Riverview Road have?
Some of 12328 Riverview Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12328 Riverview Road currently offering any rent specials?
12328 Riverview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12328 Riverview Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12328 Riverview Road is pet friendly.
Does 12328 Riverview Road offer parking?
Yes, 12328 Riverview Road offers parking.
Does 12328 Riverview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12328 Riverview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12328 Riverview Road have a pool?
Yes, 12328 Riverview Road has a pool.
Does 12328 Riverview Road have accessible units?
No, 12328 Riverview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12328 Riverview Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12328 Riverview Road does not have units with dishwashers.
