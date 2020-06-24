11026 Lexington Drive

Amenities

Available April 1st! Well maintained 2-bedroom townhouse located in a quiet neighborhood, within walking distance to Eden Prairie shopping center. Centrally located next to major highways 494 and 212. Eat-in kitchen opens to the spacious living room with fireplace and walkout to private patio. The upper-level houses, 2 spacious bedrooms, one being the master with a large walk-in closet, laundry, and loft great for home office. Attached 2 Car Garage. Eden Prairie school district. Rent includes water, sewer, lawn care, and snow removal. Tenants are responsible for Gas and Electric. 1 small dog/cat may be considered with additional deposit/pet rent. Tenants are required to carry renters insurance. This home is not approved for section 8. (Application fee $55 per adult) (Monthly rent $1600 + $7 processing and reporting fee) Request all showing online.