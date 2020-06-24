All apartments in Eden Prairie
11026 Lexington Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:55 PM

11026 Lexington Drive

11026 Lexington Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11026 Lexington Dr, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Available April 1st! Well maintained 2-bedroom townhouse located in a quiet neighborhood, within walking distance to Eden Prairie shopping center. Centrally located next to major highways 494 and 212. Eat-in kitchen opens to the spacious living room with fireplace and walkout to private patio. The upper-level houses, 2 spacious bedrooms, one being the master with a large walk-in closet, laundry, and loft great for home office. Attached 2 Car Garage. Eden Prairie school district. Rent includes water, sewer, lawn care, and snow removal. Tenants are responsible for Gas and Electric. 1 small dog/cat may be considered with additional deposit/pet rent. Tenants are required to carry renters insurance. This home is not approved for section 8. (Application fee $55 per adult) (Monthly rent $1600 + $7 processing and reporting fee) Request all showing online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11026 Lexington Drive have any available units?
11026 Lexington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 11026 Lexington Drive have?
Some of 11026 Lexington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11026 Lexington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11026 Lexington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11026 Lexington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11026 Lexington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 11026 Lexington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11026 Lexington Drive offers parking.
Does 11026 Lexington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11026 Lexington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11026 Lexington Drive have a pool?
No, 11026 Lexington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11026 Lexington Drive have accessible units?
No, 11026 Lexington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11026 Lexington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11026 Lexington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
