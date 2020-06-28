All apartments in Eden Prairie
Eden Prairie, MN
10364 Balsam Lane
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:35 PM

10364 Balsam Lane

10364 Balsam Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10364 Balsam Lane, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
10364 Balsam Lane Available 11/01/19 Beautiful TH w/ Open Floor Plan, Granite Counters, SS Appliances, 2-Car Attached Garage! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.com!

This lovely townhome is nestled on a quiet street in a great neighborhood in Eden Prairie, close to many parks and Olympic Hills Golf Club. It is also conveniently located on a bus line, with easy access to Pioneer Trail and Hwy 169.

It has been recently remodeled, featuring a brand new kitchen that boasts a center island w/ breakfast bar, gorgeous granite counters, all new stainless steel appliances, and handsome new cabinets! There are also hardwood floors, walk-in closets, a fireplace, and a patio!

Community amenities include tennis courts, basketball courts, and a playground. No pets and no smoking please.

Call Phil today at 952-905-6505 or email him at Phil@citiesrentals.com to schedule a private showing.

(RLNE5126153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10364 Balsam Lane have any available units?
10364 Balsam Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 10364 Balsam Lane have?
Some of 10364 Balsam Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10364 Balsam Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10364 Balsam Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10364 Balsam Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10364 Balsam Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 10364 Balsam Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10364 Balsam Lane offers parking.
Does 10364 Balsam Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10364 Balsam Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10364 Balsam Lane have a pool?
No, 10364 Balsam Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10364 Balsam Lane have accessible units?
No, 10364 Balsam Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10364 Balsam Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10364 Balsam Lane has units with dishwashers.
