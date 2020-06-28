Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage tennis court

10364 Balsam Lane Available 11/01/19 Beautiful TH w/ Open Floor Plan, Granite Counters, SS Appliances, 2-Car Attached Garage! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.com!



This lovely townhome is nestled on a quiet street in a great neighborhood in Eden Prairie, close to many parks and Olympic Hills Golf Club. It is also conveniently located on a bus line, with easy access to Pioneer Trail and Hwy 169.



It has been recently remodeled, featuring a brand new kitchen that boasts a center island w/ breakfast bar, gorgeous granite counters, all new stainless steel appliances, and handsome new cabinets! There are also hardwood floors, walk-in closets, a fireplace, and a patio!



Community amenities include tennis courts, basketball courts, and a playground. No pets and no smoking please.



Call Phil today at 952-905-6505 or email him at Phil@citiesrentals.com to schedule a private showing.



(RLNE5126153)