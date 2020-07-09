All apartments in Eagan
Eagan, MN
604 Crane Creek Ln
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:35 AM

604 Crane Creek Ln

604 Crane Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

604 Crane Creek Lane, Eagan, MN 55121

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Available July 1st!

Please visit www.tchomerental.com to watch a video tour or apply or TEXT Shelly at 952-486-9478 to set up a showing.

Fabulous three-bedroom, four-bath 2,600 square foot end-unit townhome in a highly desirable location in Eagan! Just a quick trip to either Minneapolis or St. Paul! Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment!

This home features a beautiful gas fireplace in the two-story great room, open concept, large transom windows, private backyard, and deck! The kitchen has white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar.

The upper level has the master en suite, large master bathroom with huge soaker tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet.

Two more generously sized bedrooms are also on the upper level with a full bath.

The lower level has a large family room, three-quarter bath, laundry, and extra storage.

Don't miss out on this one!

Pet policy: Cats and dogs under 25lbs allowed with a pet deposit of $400 (refundable) and $25 monthly pet rent per pet. Limit, two.

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets okay!
No smoking
Max 5 of occupants
Available July 1st!
Two-car attached garage

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
The application fee is $40 per adult

