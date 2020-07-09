604 Crane Creek Ln

Amenities

Available July 1st!



Please visit www.tchomerental.com to watch a video tour or apply or TEXT Shelly at 952-486-9478 to set up a showing.



Fabulous three-bedroom, four-bath 2,600 square foot end-unit townhome in a highly desirable location in Eagan! Just a quick trip to either Minneapolis or St. Paul! Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment!



This home features a beautiful gas fireplace in the two-story great room, open concept, large transom windows, private backyard, and deck! The kitchen has white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar.



The upper level has the master en suite, large master bathroom with huge soaker tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet.



Two more generously sized bedrooms are also on the upper level with a full bath.



The lower level has a large family room, three-quarter bath, laundry, and extra storage.



Don't miss out on this one!



Pet policy: Cats and dogs under 25lbs allowed with a pet deposit of $400 (refundable) and $25 monthly pet rent per pet. Limit, two.



Rental Requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

Pets okay!

No smoking

Max 5 of occupants

Two-car attached garage



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

The application fee is $40 per adult