604 Crane Creek Ln

Available July 1st!
TEXT Shelly at 952-486-9478 to set up a showing.
Fabulous three-bedroom, four-bath 2,600 square foot end-unit townhome in a highly desirable location in Eagan! Just a quick trip to either Minneapolis or St. Paul! Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment!
This home features a beautiful gas fireplace in the two-story great room, open concept, large transom windows, private backyard, and deck! The kitchen has white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar.
The upper level has the master en suite, large master bathroom with huge soaker tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet.
Two more generously sized bedrooms are also on the upper level with a full bath.
The lower level has a large family room, three-quarter bath, laundry, and extra storage.
Pet policy: Cats and dogs under 25lbs allowed with a pet deposit of $400 (refundable) and $25 monthly pet rent per pet. Limit, two.
Rental Requirements:
This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
No smoking
Max 5 of occupants
Two-car attached garage
Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
The application fee is $40 per adult