Eagan, MN
554 White Pine Way
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

554 White Pine Way

554 White Pine Way · No Longer Available
Location

554 White Pine Way, Eagan, MN 55123

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
554 White Pine Way Available 06/14/19 Eagan Home Available Mid June to July 1, 2 Fireplaces, Lower Family Room w/Bar, Deck & Patio - Eagan house available mid June to July 1st. The main floor has a kitchen that's open to the living room with gas fireplace. Kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counters, a center island and built-in desk area. There's a walkout from the kitchen to the 4 season porch with vaulted ceilings. The porch leads to the back deck. The main floor of this house also has a formal dining room, sitting room and a half bathroom.
All of the 4 bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and private bath with separate tub and shower. There's another full bathroom in the hallway for the other bedrooms.
The lower level is finished with another living room with fireplace. There's a wet bar as well as a 3/4 bath. There's also a walkout to the back patio.
This home also has a well landscaped yard, garden shed and an attached 3 car garage. Great Eagan location within blocks of several parks and Red Pine Elementary.

SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED
Renters are responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit, criminal and rental history
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4351081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 554 White Pine Way have any available units?
554 White Pine Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 554 White Pine Way have?
Some of 554 White Pine Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 554 White Pine Way currently offering any rent specials?
554 White Pine Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 554 White Pine Way pet-friendly?
No, 554 White Pine Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagan.
Does 554 White Pine Way offer parking?
Yes, 554 White Pine Way offers parking.
Does 554 White Pine Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 554 White Pine Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 554 White Pine Way have a pool?
No, 554 White Pine Way does not have a pool.
Does 554 White Pine Way have accessible units?
No, 554 White Pine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 554 White Pine Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 554 White Pine Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 554 White Pine Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 554 White Pine Way does not have units with air conditioning.
