554 White Pine Way Available 06/14/19 Eagan Home Available Mid June to July 1, 2 Fireplaces, Lower Family Room w/Bar, Deck & Patio - Eagan house available mid June to July 1st. The main floor has a kitchen that's open to the living room with gas fireplace. Kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counters, a center island and built-in desk area. There's a walkout from the kitchen to the 4 season porch with vaulted ceilings. The porch leads to the back deck. The main floor of this house also has a formal dining room, sitting room and a half bathroom.

All of the 4 bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and private bath with separate tub and shower. There's another full bathroom in the hallway for the other bedrooms.

The lower level is finished with another living room with fireplace. There's a wet bar as well as a 3/4 bath. There's also a walkout to the back patio.

This home also has a well landscaped yard, garden shed and an attached 3 car garage. Great Eagan location within blocks of several parks and Red Pine Elementary.



SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED

Renters are responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow

$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit, criminal and rental history

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4351081)