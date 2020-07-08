All apartments in Eagan
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:00 PM

4552 Horizon Cir

4552 Horizon Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4552 Horizon Circle, Eagan, MN 55123

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
ANOTHER LISTING FROM STEVE F@ RENTERS WAREHOUSE! Beautiful town home in Eagan very close to great shopping public transportation and is in the Eagan Sr High School district! This is a wonderful twin home with lots of space, huge yard, a private patio and a deck! It has updated carpeting on the main level with a sliding glass door to the deck and is in overall excellent condition! The kitchen is updated with a refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher as well as a garbage disposal. There are two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The lower level has a 3/4 bathroom, laundry as well as a family room that has a walk-out to the private patio. It has a two-car tuck under garage that will keep fairly warm all winter long. It is in an association so snow removal and lawn care are included! Sorry but no pets. Qualifications are 620+ credit score, 3x income vs rent amount, clean background check and good rental history. App fee is $55 per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4552 Horizon Cir have any available units?
4552 Horizon Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 4552 Horizon Cir have?
Some of 4552 Horizon Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4552 Horizon Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4552 Horizon Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4552 Horizon Cir pet-friendly?
No, 4552 Horizon Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagan.
Does 4552 Horizon Cir offer parking?
Yes, 4552 Horizon Cir offers parking.
Does 4552 Horizon Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4552 Horizon Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4552 Horizon Cir have a pool?
Yes, 4552 Horizon Cir has a pool.
Does 4552 Horizon Cir have accessible units?
No, 4552 Horizon Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4552 Horizon Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4552 Horizon Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 4552 Horizon Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 4552 Horizon Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

