4552 Horizon Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

ANOTHER LISTING FROM STEVE F@ RENTERS WAREHOUSE! Beautiful town home in Eagan very close to great shopping public transportation and is in the Eagan Sr High School district! This is a wonderful twin home with lots of space, huge yard, a private patio and a deck! It has updated carpeting on the main level with a sliding glass door to the deck and is in overall excellent condition! The kitchen is updated with a refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher as well as a garbage disposal. There are two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The lower level has a 3/4 bathroom, laundry as well as a family room that has a walk-out to the private patio. It has a two-car tuck under garage that will keep fairly warm all winter long. It is in an association so snow removal and lawn care are included! Sorry but no pets. Qualifications are 620+ credit score, 3x income vs rent amount, clean background check and good rental history. App fee is $55 per adult