Eagan, MN
4427 Lynx Court
Last updated May 23 2019 at 1:53 PM

4427 Lynx Court

4427 Lynx Court · No Longer Available
Location

4427 Lynx Court, Eagan, MN 55123

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cce6ec8046 ---- Recently updated beautiful split entry twin home in Eagan, no association. Very private, end of cul-de-sac, quiet setting with huge yard that backs up to Trapp Farm Park and Schwanz Lake. Eagan school district, Eagan senior high - .72 miles away, Pinewood Elementary - .50 miles away. New paint, new blinds in bedrooms and lower level, large 2 car attached garage. Upper level living room, dining, kitchen, patio door to deck, master bedroom with walk-in closet, second bedroom, and full bath. Lower level, walkout, family room with electric fireplace, bath, 3rd bedroom, utility/laundry room with brand new washer and dryer. New stainless steel appliances, plug-in microwave, new granite counter tops (kitchen and upper bath) and subway tile in kitchen. Owner including 50\" plasma TV and stand for tenant?s use. Tenant pays electricity, gas, cable, internet. Tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal (power assist lawn mower and electric start snow blower provided by owner). No pets allowed. No smoking allowed. Renters insurance required. Section 8 not approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4427 Lynx Court have any available units?
4427 Lynx Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 4427 Lynx Court have?
Some of 4427 Lynx Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4427 Lynx Court currently offering any rent specials?
4427 Lynx Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4427 Lynx Court pet-friendly?
No, 4427 Lynx Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagan.
Does 4427 Lynx Court offer parking?
Yes, 4427 Lynx Court offers parking.
Does 4427 Lynx Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4427 Lynx Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4427 Lynx Court have a pool?
No, 4427 Lynx Court does not have a pool.
Does 4427 Lynx Court have accessible units?
No, 4427 Lynx Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4427 Lynx Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4427 Lynx Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4427 Lynx Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4427 Lynx Court does not have units with air conditioning.

