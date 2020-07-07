4427 Lynx Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage internet access

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cce6ec8046 ---- Recently updated beautiful split entry twin home in Eagan, no association. Very private, end of cul-de-sac, quiet setting with huge yard that backs up to Trapp Farm Park and Schwanz Lake. Eagan school district, Eagan senior high - .72 miles away, Pinewood Elementary - .50 miles away. New paint, new blinds in bedrooms and lower level, large 2 car attached garage. Upper level living room, dining, kitchen, patio door to deck, master bedroom with walk-in closet, second bedroom, and full bath. Lower level, walkout, family room with electric fireplace, bath, 3rd bedroom, utility/laundry room with brand new washer and dryer. New stainless steel appliances, plug-in microwave, new granite counter tops (kitchen and upper bath) and subway tile in kitchen. Owner including 50\" plasma TV and stand for tenant?s use. Tenant pays electricity, gas, cable, internet. Tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal (power assist lawn mower and electric start snow blower provided by owner). No pets allowed. No smoking allowed. Renters insurance required. Section 8 not approved.