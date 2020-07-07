All apartments in Eagan
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4210 Juniper Pt

4210 Juniper Point · No Longer Available
Location

4210 Juniper Point, Eagan, MN 55122

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
Avail. Oct. 1st! Sorry, No Pets. Keri with Renters Warehouse presents this lovely 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom End Unit Townhome in Eagan offering 2010 finished square feet of living space! This huge townhome has soaring vaulted ceilings in the living room, a spacious kitchen w/ brand new stainless steel appliances, a large dining room w/ a walkout to a 3 season porch and deck. There are two spacious bedrooms on the upper level and a large bath w/ jacuzzi tub and separate shower. There is a third bedroom in the lower level, w/ a full bath and a family room w/ a cozy fireplace, a bar &amp;amp; a walkout to a stamped patio/yard. Two car garage. APP: $55/adult. NO EVICTIONS. MUST HAVE GOOD RENTAL REFERENCE. NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED. Schedule a showing online! Email kryan@ renterswarehouse.com with questions! TENANT PAYS $7/month for the conveniences of management, including ACH direct deposit rent payment, reporting rent payments to the credit bureau for an increased credit score &amp;amp; speedy maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4210 Juniper Pt have any available units?
4210 Juniper Pt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 4210 Juniper Pt have?
Some of 4210 Juniper Pt's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4210 Juniper Pt currently offering any rent specials?
4210 Juniper Pt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4210 Juniper Pt pet-friendly?
No, 4210 Juniper Pt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagan.
Does 4210 Juniper Pt offer parking?
Yes, 4210 Juniper Pt offers parking.
Does 4210 Juniper Pt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4210 Juniper Pt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4210 Juniper Pt have a pool?
No, 4210 Juniper Pt does not have a pool.
Does 4210 Juniper Pt have accessible units?
No, 4210 Juniper Pt does not have accessible units.
Does 4210 Juniper Pt have units with dishwashers?
No, 4210 Juniper Pt does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4210 Juniper Pt have units with air conditioning?
No, 4210 Juniper Pt does not have units with air conditioning.

