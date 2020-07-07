4210 Juniper Pt

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 garage

Avail. Oct. 1st! Sorry, No Pets. Keri with Renters Warehouse presents this lovely 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom End Unit Townhome in Eagan offering 2010 finished square feet of living space! This huge townhome has soaring vaulted ceilings in the living room, a spacious kitchen w/ brand new stainless steel appliances, a large dining room w/ a walkout to a 3 season porch and deck. There are two spacious bedrooms on the upper level and a large bath w/ jacuzzi tub and separate shower. There is a third bedroom in the lower level, w/ a full bath and a family room w/ a cozy fireplace, a bar &amp; a walkout to a stamped patio/yard. Two car garage. APP: $55/adult. NO EVICTIONS. MUST HAVE GOOD RENTAL REFERENCE. NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED. Schedule a showing online! Email kryan@ renterswarehouse.com with questions! TENANT PAYS $7/month for the conveniences of management, including ACH direct deposit rent payment, reporting rent payments to the credit bureau for an increased credit score &amp; speedy maintenance.