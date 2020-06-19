All apartments in Eagan
3919 Mica Trail
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:42 PM

3919 Mica Trail

3919 Mica Trail · (612) 428-3198
Location

3919 Mica Trail, Eagan, MN 55122
Cedar Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1512 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home was recently renovated from top to bottom. The main level features 3 bedrooms with hardwood floors, fresh paint and a new kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, and white soft-close shaker-style cabinets. The lower level features a family room, bathroom, bedroom and lots of room for storage. Pets are welcome with an additional fee.

Washer and dryer hook ups at the property. Laundry units can be rented for an additional $40/month.

Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/3919MicaTrailViewing2020

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3919 Mica Trail have any available units?
3919 Mica Trail has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3919 Mica Trail have?
Some of 3919 Mica Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3919 Mica Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3919 Mica Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3919 Mica Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3919 Mica Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3919 Mica Trail offer parking?
No, 3919 Mica Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3919 Mica Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3919 Mica Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3919 Mica Trail have a pool?
No, 3919 Mica Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3919 Mica Trail have accessible units?
No, 3919 Mica Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3919 Mica Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3919 Mica Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3919 Mica Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3919 Mica Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
