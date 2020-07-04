2184 Water Lilly Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Great town home with an open floor plan. The spacious living room offers a fireplace, vaulted ceilings with skylights and a sliding door out to a private deck overlooking the woods and walking path. The kitchen has hardwood floors and a breakfast bar. The large master bedroom features a ton of closet space and a private bathroom. A second bedroom and bathroom as well as an office or second living space are other great features. Attached one car garage. ISD #191 - Burnsville-Eagan-Savage.



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Water, garbage, snow and lawn care are included. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Awesome town home that overlooks woods and walking path.