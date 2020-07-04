All apartments in Eagan
Find more places like 2184 Water Lilly Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eagan, MN
/
2184 Water Lilly Lane
Last updated February 2 2020 at 5:53 AM

2184 Water Lilly Lane

2184 Water Lilly Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eagan
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2184 Water Lilly Lane, Eagan, MN 55122

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great town home with an open floor plan. The spacious living room offers a fireplace, vaulted ceilings with skylights and a sliding door out to a private deck overlooking the woods and walking path. The kitchen has hardwood floors and a breakfast bar. The large master bedroom features a ton of closet space and a private bathroom. A second bedroom and bathroom as well as an office or second living space are other great features. Attached one car garage. ISD #191 - Burnsville-Eagan-Savage.

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Water, garbage, snow and lawn care are included. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Awesome town home that overlooks woods and walking path.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2184 Water Lilly Lane have any available units?
2184 Water Lilly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 2184 Water Lilly Lane have?
Some of 2184 Water Lilly Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2184 Water Lilly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2184 Water Lilly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2184 Water Lilly Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2184 Water Lilly Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2184 Water Lilly Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2184 Water Lilly Lane offers parking.
Does 2184 Water Lilly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2184 Water Lilly Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2184 Water Lilly Lane have a pool?
No, 2184 Water Lilly Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2184 Water Lilly Lane have accessible units?
No, 2184 Water Lilly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2184 Water Lilly Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2184 Water Lilly Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2184 Water Lilly Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2184 Water Lilly Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl
Eagan, MN 55121
Eagan Place
3575 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Aspenwoods Apartments
1125 Duckwood Trl
Eagan, MN 55123
Boulder Court
4182 Rahn Rd
Eagan, MN 55122
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy
Eagan, MN 55122
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr
Eagan, MN 55123
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road
Eagan, MN 55122

Similar Pages

Eagan 1 BedroomsEagan 2 Bedrooms
Eagan Apartments with ParkingEagan Cheap Places
Eagan Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities