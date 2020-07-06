All apartments in Eagan
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:54 PM

2118 Water Lilly Lane

2118 Water Lilly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2118 Water Lilly Lane, Eagan, MN 55122

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f0b57e1085 ---- Great location, Great layout, This home offers: - HUGE bedrooms - custom built a walk-in closet in the master bedroom - large side yard - vaulted ceilings - gas fireplace - tile floors, maple cabinets, stone counter tops - formal dining room - new kitchen appliances and newly installed carpet - lots of natural light - 2 car attached garage - washer and dryer in unit Cable ready, Microwave, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Walk-in closets, Balcony, deck, patio, Garage parking, Laundry room / hookups, Fireplace, Oven / range, Heat - gas You will love this great home that is ready to rent! Additional Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, phone, internet, and cable. 5. Cats are conditional with a nonrefundable pet deposit. 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. 8. Security Deposit same as one month\'s rent. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications - to be paid along with move-in funds ?????????9. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum requirements, please see agent for more details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 Water Lilly Lane have any available units?
2118 Water Lilly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 2118 Water Lilly Lane have?
Some of 2118 Water Lilly Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2118 Water Lilly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2118 Water Lilly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 Water Lilly Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2118 Water Lilly Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2118 Water Lilly Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2118 Water Lilly Lane offers parking.
Does 2118 Water Lilly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2118 Water Lilly Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 Water Lilly Lane have a pool?
No, 2118 Water Lilly Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2118 Water Lilly Lane have accessible units?
No, 2118 Water Lilly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 Water Lilly Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2118 Water Lilly Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2118 Water Lilly Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2118 Water Lilly Lane has units with air conditioning.

