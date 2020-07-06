2118 Water Lilly Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f0b57e1085 ---- Great location, Great layout, This home offers: - HUGE bedrooms - custom built a walk-in closet in the master bedroom - large side yard - vaulted ceilings - gas fireplace - tile floors, maple cabinets, stone counter tops - formal dining room - new kitchen appliances and newly installed carpet - lots of natural light - 2 car attached garage - washer and dryer in unit Cable ready, Microwave, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Walk-in closets, Balcony, deck, patio, Garage parking, Laundry room / hookups, Fireplace, Oven / range, Heat - gas You will love this great home that is ready to rent! Additional Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, phone, internet, and cable. 5. Cats are conditional with a nonrefundable pet deposit. 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. 8. Security Deposit same as one month\'s rent. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications - to be paid along with move-in funds ?????????9. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum requirements, please see agent for more details