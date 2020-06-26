All apartments in Eagan
Location

2054 Kings Road, Eagan, MN 55122

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2054 Kings Road Available 07/01/19 Quiet, Renovated and Affordable 3 bd/2 ba TownHome in Eagan on Wooded Lot! - Another great listing from Katie and Housing Hub!

This gorgeous remodeled townhome offers one main floor bedroom and full bathroom, an open floor plan with formal dining area and a spacious and sunny living room. New carpet throughout, new paint, new appliances and other updates! Downstairs are two additional bedrooms, another full bathroom and family room with fireplace with a walkout to the back yard. Lightly wooded lot with mature shade trees. Amazing private balcony and walk-out patio. Large 2 car attached garage.

This newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome sits in easy access to 35E, Cedar Ave, and all of the shopping, parks, and walking trails that Eagan and the south metro has to offer. Quiet suburban life just a block from Kettle Park.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities. The owner takes care of yard maintenance, tenants just need to handle shoveling their driveway and sidewalk in the winter.

This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.

Don't miss out on this unit!!! Schedule a showing today.

Please call/text Katie at 651-337-9050 for additional information and to schedule a showing.

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Here is our application selection criteria for your review:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3310955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2054 Kings Road have any available units?
2054 Kings Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 2054 Kings Road have?
Some of 2054 Kings Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2054 Kings Road currently offering any rent specials?
2054 Kings Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2054 Kings Road pet-friendly?
No, 2054 Kings Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagan.
Does 2054 Kings Road offer parking?
Yes, 2054 Kings Road offers parking.
Does 2054 Kings Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2054 Kings Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2054 Kings Road have a pool?
No, 2054 Kings Road does not have a pool.
Does 2054 Kings Road have accessible units?
No, 2054 Kings Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2054 Kings Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2054 Kings Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2054 Kings Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2054 Kings Road does not have units with air conditioning.
