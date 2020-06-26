Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2054 Kings Road Available 07/01/19 Quiet, Renovated and Affordable 3 bd/2 ba TownHome in Eagan on Wooded Lot! - Another great listing from Katie and Housing Hub!



This gorgeous remodeled townhome offers one main floor bedroom and full bathroom, an open floor plan with formal dining area and a spacious and sunny living room. New carpet throughout, new paint, new appliances and other updates! Downstairs are two additional bedrooms, another full bathroom and family room with fireplace with a walkout to the back yard. Lightly wooded lot with mature shade trees. Amazing private balcony and walk-out patio. Large 2 car attached garage.



This newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome sits in easy access to 35E, Cedar Ave, and all of the shopping, parks, and walking trails that Eagan and the south metro has to offer. Quiet suburban life just a block from Kettle Park.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities. The owner takes care of yard maintenance, tenants just need to handle shoveling their driveway and sidewalk in the winter.



This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.



Don't miss out on this unit!!! Schedule a showing today.



Please call/text Katie at 651-337-9050 for additional information and to schedule a showing.



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



Here is our application selection criteria for your review:



1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent



No Pets Allowed



