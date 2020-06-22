1969 N Ruby Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool

ANOTHER LISTING FROM STEVE F@ RENTERS WAREHOUSE! To set up a showing, please follow this link: https://showmojo.com/stevef/gallery. Very cute 2-story unit that is a 2 bedroom with one full bathroom, one half bath with in-unit laundry. This is a nice unit with lots of windows that make the unit bright and cheery. You will love the cozy carpet in the whole house. The kitchen has an open feel to it so you can easily entertain that opens to the large living room! The bedrooms are nice sized with the full bath and laundry on the upper level and the half bath on the main level. You will enjoy this private unit with a large patio. Hurry in and see this place soon as it is sure not to last long! Tenant is responsible for all utilities except trash and water .NO Sec 8 . Call today!. Qualifications: 620 or better credit score, total household income more than 3x rent, clean background check and good rental history. $55/adult application fee.