Home
/
Eagan, MN
/
1969 N Ruby Court
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

1969 N Ruby Court

1969 North Ruby Court · No Longer Available
Location

1969 North Ruby Court, Eagan, MN 55122

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
ANOTHER LISTING FROM STEVE F@ RENTERS WAREHOUSE! To set up a showing, please follow this link: https://showmojo.com/stevef/gallery. Very cute 2-story unit that is a 2 bedroom with one full bathroom, one half bath with in-unit laundry. This is a nice unit with lots of windows that make the unit bright and cheery. You will love the cozy carpet in the whole house. The kitchen has an open feel to it so you can easily entertain that opens to the large living room! The bedrooms are nice sized with the full bath and laundry on the upper level and the half bath on the main level. You will enjoy this private unit with a large patio. Hurry in and see this place soon as it is sure not to last long! Tenant is responsible for all utilities except trash and water .NO Sec 8 . Call today!. Qualifications: 620 or better credit score, total household income more than 3x rent, clean background check and good rental history. $55/adult application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1969 N Ruby Court have any available units?
1969 N Ruby Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 1969 N Ruby Court have?
Some of 1969 N Ruby Court's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1969 N Ruby Court currently offering any rent specials?
1969 N Ruby Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1969 N Ruby Court pet-friendly?
No, 1969 N Ruby Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagan.
Does 1969 N Ruby Court offer parking?
No, 1969 N Ruby Court does not offer parking.
Does 1969 N Ruby Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1969 N Ruby Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1969 N Ruby Court have a pool?
Yes, 1969 N Ruby Court has a pool.
Does 1969 N Ruby Court have accessible units?
No, 1969 N Ruby Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1969 N Ruby Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1969 N Ruby Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1969 N Ruby Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1969 N Ruby Court does not have units with air conditioning.
