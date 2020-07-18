1903 Silver Bell Rd Apt 206

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage internet access

Available August 3,2020



Lots of Upgrades done to this fantastic Eagan condo. Laminate wood floors, fully tiled baths, newer appliances, counters, washer/dyer, and more.

Condo offers pool, playground. This unit has 1 reserved parking spot in underground garage.



Located down the street from Eagan's "Twin City Premium Outlet" and easy access to metro highway system.



Apply today or schedule showing on our website - www.twincitieshomerental.com



Included in rent-Heat,Water,Sewer,Trash,Association Dues,Cable TV Service all INCLUDED in Rent.

Tenant pays for Electric/Gas.



Income must be 3 times rent

Deposit equal to rent

No felonies or evictions

Clean back ground and Referrals

Sorry No Govt. Subsidies

4 person Max Occupancy

Owner may consider

1- Small dog under 25lbs with owner approval only

$350 pet deposit, $25 month pet rent.



Text Cosette 612.545.8138 w/questions