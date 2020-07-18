1903 Silver Bell Rd Apt 206

Amenities
Available August 3,2020
Lots of Upgrades done to this fantastic Eagan condo. Laminate wood floors, fully tiled baths, newer appliances, counters, washer/dyer, and more.
Condo offers pool, playground. This unit has 1 reserved parking spot in underground garage.
Located down the street from Eagan's "Twin City Premium Outlet" and easy access to metro highway system.
Apply today or schedule showing on our website - www.twincitieshomerental.com
Included in rent-Heat,Water,Sewer,Trash,Association Dues,Cable TV Service all INCLUDED in Rent.
Tenant pays for Electric/Gas.
Income must be 3 times rent
Deposit equal to rent
No felonies or evictions
Clean back ground and Referrals
Sorry No Govt. Subsidies
4 person Max Occupancy
**************************
Owner may consider
1- Small dog under 25lbs with owner approval only
$350 pet deposit, $25 month pet rent.
www.Twincitieshomerental.com
Text Cosette 612.545.8138 w/questions