All apartments in Eagan
Find more places like 1903 Silver Bell Rd Apt 206.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eagan, MN
/
1903 Silver Bell Rd Apt 206
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:50 AM

1903 Silver Bell Rd Apt 206

1903 Silver Bell Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eagan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1903 Silver Bell Road, Eagan, MN 55122

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Available August 3,2020

Lots of Upgrades done to this fantastic Eagan condo. Laminate wood floors, fully tiled baths, newer appliances, counters, washer/dyer, and more.
Condo offers pool, playground. This unit has 1 reserved parking spot in underground garage.

Located down the street from Eagan's "Twin City Premium Outlet" and easy access to metro highway system.

Apply today or schedule showing on our website - www.twincitieshomerental.com

Included in rent-Heat,Water,Sewer,Trash,Association Dues,Cable TV Service all INCLUDED in Rent.
Tenant pays for Electric/Gas.

Income must be 3 times rent
Deposit equal to rent
No felonies or evictions
Clean back ground and Referrals
Sorry No Govt. Subsidies
4 person Max Occupancy
**************************
Owner may consider
1- Small dog under 25lbs with owner approval only
$350 pet deposit, $25 month pet rent.

www.Twincitieshomerental.com

Text Cosette 612.545.8138 w/questions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1903 Silver Bell Rd Apt 206 have any available units?
1903 Silver Bell Rd Apt 206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 1903 Silver Bell Rd Apt 206 have?
Some of 1903 Silver Bell Rd Apt 206's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1903 Silver Bell Rd Apt 206 currently offering any rent specials?
1903 Silver Bell Rd Apt 206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 Silver Bell Rd Apt 206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1903 Silver Bell Rd Apt 206 is pet friendly.
Does 1903 Silver Bell Rd Apt 206 offer parking?
Yes, 1903 Silver Bell Rd Apt 206 offers parking.
Does 1903 Silver Bell Rd Apt 206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1903 Silver Bell Rd Apt 206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 Silver Bell Rd Apt 206 have a pool?
Yes, 1903 Silver Bell Rd Apt 206 has a pool.
Does 1903 Silver Bell Rd Apt 206 have accessible units?
No, 1903 Silver Bell Rd Apt 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 Silver Bell Rd Apt 206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1903 Silver Bell Rd Apt 206 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1903 Silver Bell Rd Apt 206 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1903 Silver Bell Rd Apt 206 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eagan Place
3575 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy
Eagan, MN 55122
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl
Eagan, MN 55121
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road
Eagan, MN 55122
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr
Eagan, MN 55123
Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Aspenwoods Apartments
1125 Duckwood Trl
Eagan, MN 55123

Similar Pages

Eagan 1 BedroomsEagan 2 Bedrooms
Eagan Apartments with ParkingEagan Cheap Places
Eagan Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MN
Lakeville, MNChaska, MNRichfield, MNNew Hope, MNBrooklyn Center, MNGolden Valley, MNInver Grove Heights, MNElk River, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities