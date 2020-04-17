1526 Clemson Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/224f8680e0 ----

Available NOW! Beautifully Updated Corner Townhouse in a Convenient Eagan Location!



Check out these elegant granite counter tops! The recently remodeled kitchen also includes an extra-deep stainless steel under-mount sink, glass tile back splash, newer cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The townhome features fresh paint, newer carpet, updated lighting, modern plumbing fixtures and energy efficient windows throughout. The oversized dining area includes a newer sliding glass door that open to a sizable concrete patio. Upstairs, enjoy a bright, open loft area and easily accessible laundry closet. Garage provides additional storage space with built-ins.



Located just off of Diffley Road, you?re only 4 minutes away from I-35E, along with a vast array of shopping and dining nearby. Love the outdoors? Enjoy the trails at Heine Pond Park, Evergreen Park and Thomas Lake Park, all within 1 mile.



Available: December 26, 2018



Lease Term: 12 Months



Utilities Included in Rent: Lawn Care, Snow Removal, Trash

Utilities Paid By Tenant: ALL Utilities

Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $35/Month



Pet Policy: 1 under 45 lbs. - $500 pet deposit



Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.