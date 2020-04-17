All apartments in Eagan
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1526 Clemson Drive

1526 Clemson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1526 Clemson Drive, Eagan, MN 55122

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/224f8680e0 ----
Available NOW! Beautifully Updated Corner Townhouse in a Convenient Eagan Location!

Check out these elegant granite counter tops! The recently remodeled kitchen also includes an extra-deep stainless steel under-mount sink, glass tile back splash, newer cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The townhome features fresh paint, newer carpet, updated lighting, modern plumbing fixtures and energy efficient windows throughout. The oversized dining area includes a newer sliding glass door that open to a sizable concrete patio. Upstairs, enjoy a bright, open loft area and easily accessible laundry closet. Garage provides additional storage space with built-ins.

Located just off of Diffley Road, you?re only 4 minutes away from I-35E, along with a vast array of shopping and dining nearby. Love the outdoors? Enjoy the trails at Heine Pond Park, Evergreen Park and Thomas Lake Park, all within 1 mile.

Available: December 26, 2018

Lease Term: 12 Months

Utilities Included in Rent: Lawn Care, Snow Removal, Trash
Utilities Paid By Tenant: ALL Utilities
Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $35/Month

Pet Policy: 1 under 45 lbs. - $500 pet deposit

Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1526 Clemson Drive have any available units?
1526 Clemson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 1526 Clemson Drive have?
Some of 1526 Clemson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1526 Clemson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1526 Clemson Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 Clemson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1526 Clemson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1526 Clemson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1526 Clemson Drive does offer parking.
Does 1526 Clemson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1526 Clemson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 Clemson Drive have a pool?
No, 1526 Clemson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1526 Clemson Drive have accessible units?
No, 1526 Clemson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 Clemson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1526 Clemson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1526 Clemson Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1526 Clemson Drive has units with air conditioning.
